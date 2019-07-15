SEBRING — It won’t be long before the little ones can get their hands and feet on new playground equipment at the Max Long Complex, on Lakewood Road in Sebring.
The old playground equipment had been removed weeks ago in anticipation of the new equipment arriving.
City of Sebring purchasing agent Lisa Osha said Friday the installation of the new equipment started July 8.
The old equipment was in bad shape, she said. The updated playground will be similar with swing sets and other equipment designed for two different age groups with a 2 to 5 section and a 5 to 12-year-old section, she said.
The total cost of the replacement project is $160,000 with half of the money coming from the Highlands County Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee, Osha said.
“We have been working on this for quite some time and trying to make sure that we get the best product for our money,” she said.
Workers from the playground equipment vendor are installing the equipment.
She doesn’t have an exact date, but stated it will be finished within the next two weeks. The installers have had to go to their vehicles during the rainy periods, but they get back to work as soon as the wet weather passes.
As the workers assembled the new equipment Friday afternoon, Justin Black and his daughter, Kyra Black, 6, sat in the shade of a pavilion near the playground
”We have been looking forward to it reopening,” Justin said. “She is excited.”
Kyra said, “I want to play on it; I like the long slide; I like heights.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.