SEBRING — With the threat of Hurricane Dorian lingering in the distance, Nu-Hope Elder Care Services pushed back its return to the Roaring ‘20s to Friday, Sept. 27.
For one night only, the Nu-Hope Speakeasy Soirée will offer all modern-day Flappers and Gents an evening filled with prohibition fun and excitement.
At the Speakeasy, you will find elegant 1920s décor, a live Big Band and DJ playing the latest hits, exciting gaming, a photo booth, champagne fountain, wonderful hors d’oeuvres, great raffle prizes and even a live auction for a vacation get-a-way and thrilling experiences. One lucky person will even win airline tickets, courtesy of Southwest Airlines.
Tickets are just $75 per person or $100 per couple. Sponsor opportunities are available.
Proceeds will be used to enhance services for seniors and caregivers living here in the community.
The 4th annual Nu-Hope Speakeasy Soirée will be held at the Jack Stroup Civic Center in Sebring from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
For more information, contact Nu-Hope at 863-382-2134.
