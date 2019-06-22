SEBRING — July 4 is the day we celebrate our independence from Great Britain. This traditionally comes in the form of barbecues, parades, concerts and of course, fireworks.
The Sebring VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 4300 gets in on the celebration every year at the Post, which is right on Lake Jackson. The Post wants to celebrate July 4, our Independence Day, and they want to do it BIG! The Fourth of July is about the birthday of our great nation and the land that our veterans have served so honorably.
The Post will have a Membership Drive/Open to the Public celebration all day on Thursday, July 4 at the Post in Sebring.
“For those that have not visited us,” said the Post, “we have a beautiful location, on the south/east side of Lake Jackson, with a beach, dock and absolutely beautiful sunsets.”
There will be music all day long, including Wendy & Dennis “Live” from 2-5 p.m. Then He Said She Said, a collision of classic rock and sultry blues, will take the stage from 6-9 p.m. Weather permitting, He Said She Said will play outside under the tiki hut or on the beach.
To satisfy hungry patrons, the Post will offer pulled pork sandwiches with all the fixings from 1-5 p.m. and drink specials all day long. There will be a patriotic decorated boat contest at the Post’s dock and beach all day with prizes awarded at 6:30 p.m. All boaters are welcome, decorated or not. Anyone attending is encouraged to bring a swimsuit and enjoy their beach on Lake Jackson.
The city of Sebring fireworks show is scheduled for 9 p.m. and can be viewed either from the beach or the tiki hut, which is an elevated area. “The beach is the best view, bring your chairs,” said the Post.
At the start of the fireworks show, Todd Fulcher, of He Said She Said, will perform a Jimmy Hendrix version of the “Star-Spangled Banner” on guitar.
There are also plans for some fun raffles including a special 50/50 raffle with all proceeds to benefit the “Homeless Vets” program. “Let’s help those that helped us with their service and sacrifice to our country,” the Post said.
All are welcome to this annual event. Additional parking is available at the Publix parking lot, on the corner of U.S. 27 and Lakeview Drive, with a short walk to the Post, 1041 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
