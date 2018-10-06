SEBRING — The Spring Lake Improvement District Board of Supervisors has three seats up for election this November.
The board is comprised of five seats; seats one, two and three are landowner seats while seats four and five and popularly elected. Every year, a landowner seat is up for election and it carries a three-year term. The popularly elected supervisors hold a term of four years.
“Every year, in November, at our landowner’s meeting, one landowner is elected,” District Manager Joe Decerbo said. “This November, seat one is up; Leon Van holds it now. Van has already picked up his proxies. So far, he is the only one to pick them up at the office but anybody could still enter. Someone could walk into the November meeting with proxy signatures in their hand. ”
Resident Kay Gorham will be running against incumbent Supervisor Brian Acker. The only two candidates who will appear on the ballot in November will be Acker and Gorham.
Tim McKenna, who holds seat five, will not be on the November general election ballot because he is running unopposed.
Gorham has been a property owner in the special district since 2002. She is currently secretary on the Waterways Board and was previous on the Golf Association for at least four years by her recollection. Gorham said she got bored with retirement and now works at the Spring Lake Golf Course.
She said she wanted to run because she thought it was time for some new blood on the board.
“I did some research and there hasn’t been a woman on the board for a long time,” Gorham said. “I want to make a difference in the community. I know a lot of people in the neighborhood and I am meeting even more in my job. I am going around door to door and introducing myself.”
Gorham said she got an official map of the district from Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg.
“The boundaries of Spring Lake changed depending on who I asked,” she said.
Now she knows exactly where the boundaries are.
Gorham said her duties as a supervisor would include attending the monthly meetings, supervise property acquisitions, grants, and supervise water and utilities. She also said she will become well versed in the Sunshine Law and its policies and procedures.
Gorham filed the proper paperwork and paid her filing fees during the qualifying period in June.
Decerbo looks forward to the elections and said he would like to see more diversity in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.