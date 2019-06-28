SEBRING — Blood, sweat, tears and a lot of money has gone into the Spring Lake Special Improvement District Stormwater Treatment Area, or STA. It has been a long time coming but the District’s STA project was recognized last week during the Florida Stormwater Association conference held June 19-21 at Sanibel Harbor Marriott Resort.
District Manager Joe DeCerbo represented Spring Lake and was presented the 2019 Outstanding Achievement award during a special keynote session.
“The award was presented by Danielle Hopkins, president, Florida Stormwater Association,” he said.
The award reads “2019 Outstanding Achievement Award presented to Spring Lake Improvement District Stormwater Treatment Area and ECO Park. In Recognition of Innovative Accomplishments and Outstanding Commitment to Stormwater Management Practices Benefiting the Environment and Local Citizenry.”
The award is highly coveted and is met with serious competition.
“The group represents close to 500 member organizations from across the state. Spring Lake was one of four recipients,” DeCerbo said. “The STA has a 1.4-mile paved walkway around the water body for people to walk and bike; shelters with picnic tables and grills; a restroom; and a Little Free Library center. T
“This award comes on the heel of Spring Lake being honored for its STA/ECO Park in the National Publication Storm Water Solutions as one of the 2018 Top Projects from across the Country, we received in January 2019,” he said.
DeCerbo couldn’t be prouder of all the people who have worked for years on the STA.
“I think the award speaks to the fact that we complete our projects,” he said. “Many entities that get appropriations can’t raise enough money to finish.
“We got funding from Florida Department of Environmental Protection, legislature and raised our own money,” DeCerbo said. “It will be quite a while before Spring Lake has to go before the legislature again,” referring to the $1.1 million appropriation funds that escaped Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto.
Those funds will enable sewer lines to be connected down U.S. 98. — a corridor that DeCerbo feels is ripe for development.
“We will have the infrastructure there,” he said. “The developers will do the rest of the work. They will already have the drainage, water and sewer; that’s huge. Word is spreading like wildfire.”
The district manager said he has had several developers call and are waiting to buy and build. Spring Lake Board of Supervisors will take the summer off to get bids out and start building the sewer lines by fall.
A new and very popular dog park has just had a soft opening near the ECO park. The grand opening will be July 13.
DeCerbo is proud of the STA, ECO park, bark park and awards, but he will tell you that is not what really matters to him.
“What I’m most proud of is, even spending nearly $8 million, our assessments are 7% lower than they were in 2013,” he said. “We are in a great position for the future.”
