SEBRING — The board of supervisors for the Spring Lake Special Improvement District held a meeting to once again discuss the assessment methodology for home and property owners in the district.
The board was joined by Steven McDonald, chief economist for Community Solutions Group, who went into great detail on the assessment review his company did for the District in November. McDonald was present Wednesday to field questions and make sure residents and future developers had a good understanding on any changes that would occur if the board went ahead with the firm’s recommendations.
The District has been doing its own annual assessment methodology for years but decided to have a third party do a study for fiscal year 2020. The purpose of spending $18,000 on the study was to ensure the District was on the right track.
The estimated assessment for the upcoming year would be $298.66. It is currently at $293.61. The assessment was decreasing and seems to be holding steady. In 2016, the assessment was $299.62 and in 2013 it was $312.27.
McDonald said the assessment will help with future growth for different classes of properties. He also said there was no right or wrong way to do an assessment. Florida law says assessments can be done to pay for infrastructure.
The assessments have to be fair and equitable, according to McDonald.
“It’s most important that the assessment cannot exceed the benefit of that property,” McDonald said. It would seem the District was doing an adequate job in their assessments, he said.
“The current methodology was fair and equitable,” McDonald said. “It was not arbitrary or capricious with the exception that we believed that there needed to be some definitions cleaned up.”
The main differences, if McDonald’s proposal is accepted, will be assessing duplexes/multiplexes as one equivalent land unit per dwelling.
Previously, duplexes that were on one lot were assessed as one unit, while others that were on two lots were assessed as two units. An owner of a duplex on two lots was being charged the fee twice, while an owner with a duplex on one lot was charged the fee once for the past 20 or so years.
McDonald said only 5% of the properties in the District were subject to change and only 2% of those owners would see an increase.
Chris James owns a duplex and was concerned she will have to pay double the assessment she currently pays. She asked if there would be a way to grandfather property owners like her or if there would be any consideration in the assessment for older properties, such as hers, that were built in the 1970s. James seemed concerned she and her tenants would be affected by the additional assessments.
Bill Lawens addressed the audience and said people living in apartments or duplexes make just as much impact on the community as people in six homes do.
McDonald replied the assessments are sort of blind for that very purpose. There is no lawful way to grandfather someone to keep from paying the assessment. The board of supervisors could offer to find money to pay the assessment through other funds but that wouldn’t be fair to the other homeowners.
“In the non-residential properties is probably where you will see the most increase,” McDonald said. “It increases from the improved non-residential to — at the minimum 1.5% increase but the vast majority doubled. So 100% increase. That’s because they were being treated as one acre or one unit.”
The firm recommendations are that vacant residential and nonresidential property that consist of less than one acre be equivalent to 1.0 equivalent land use. If the same property has more than one acre, with a few exceptions, it is equal to 1.0 ELU rounded to the next acre. Improved non-residential property, excluding the golf course, is equivalent to 2.5 ELUs per acre, rounded to the nearest ELU. Golf course uses are equivalent to 1.0 ELU per acre, rounded to the nearest acre, according to the Spring Lake Assessment Review.
Helmut Wyzisk III, a developer from Celebration, asked the board of supervisors to consider adding a class for properties of over 20 units. He felt developers might be hesitant to buy in the District with the assessments.
McDonald did not agree with Wyzisk. He said that having too many classifications can get tricky. He said people often find loopholes where there are many classifications.
The board will keep discussing the assessment methodology and try to come to an agreement before work on the draft budget is due in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.