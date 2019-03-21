SEBRING — On Tuesday Sebring City Councilman Scott Stanley served at his last meeting for the City Council. After being a councilman for 12 years, Stanley chose to not run for re-election.
Curt Ivy ran unopposed in Stanley’s vacant seat and will take the oath of office at 4 p.m. Monday, April 1, just prior to the next City Council meeting on April 2.
Stanley was first elected in March 2007 and re-elected in March 2010, March 2013 and March 2016. Mayor John Shoop issued a proclamation in his honor Tuesday for his faithful service to the council.
The proclamation read, “Mr. Stanley has carried out the duties and responsibilities of the constitutional office for which he was duly elected by the citizens of the City of Sebring with honor and dignity.
“Mr. Stanley has given unselfishly of his time, energy and expertise in the best interest of the city and its citizens, expecting little in return other than the knowledge that his contributions have helped to make our beautiful city a better place to live.”
Stanley’s family members filled almost one quarter of the council audience at his last meeting to show their appreciation for his service.
“It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve with Mr. Stanley,” City Clerk Kathy Haley said. “His expertise in the construction field brought a lot of knowledge to not only our meetings but also as serving as a liaison to the building and zoning department. He will be greatly missed.”
Stanley received his plaque from Shoop and said, “The time flew by over the last 12 years. I was fortunate when I came on that the city had plenty of money and was well run.
“We have great managers and city employees, so it was easy for me to work 12 years,” Stanley said. “Even though there were differences in opinions, when the vote was cast, everyone supported it.”
Shoop told the Highlands News-Sun, “I have had the pleasure of serving on the City Council for the last five years of his 12-year term. Scott is very passionate about the City of Sebring and took personal pride in helping it to get where it is today.
“He was a conservative member of the council and ensured that the city maintained its strong financial standing,” Shoop said. “While not always agreeing with some of the decisions that were made, he was professional in his discussions, and at the end of the day supported whatever decision was made. Scott was always prepared for meetings and was well informed on topics brought before the council.
“His comments were fact based and he made decisions based on what was best for the community,” Shoop said. “Scott has been an integral part of the city for the past 12 years and his presence will be missed.”
In other action, the council voted unanimously to approve $5,000 for the Fourth of July fireworks display and to instruct staff to approach the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency for a $5,000 match to the city’s commitment. The council also approved sending out letters to last year’s contributors and other potential contributors in the hopes of collecting approximately $20,000 for a fireworks display.
Annette Owens was appointed to the Historic Preservation Commission following the resignation of Scott Davis. Her approval was part of the consent agenda. Owens lives in the historic district and runs a nonprofit organization in the district as well.
The CRA sought the council’s approval to update the exterior of the downtown office to remove the current blighted appearance and increase its aesthetic appeal. The organization plans to paint the building, install a new front door, add new lighting and a new awning and repair bricks as needed.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez also told the City Council that Liz Barber resigned from her position on the CRA board, and she requested that the city advertise for that position.
The council wanted to get more qualified bids for the demolition of 861 Lemon Ave. and 438 Rose Ave., so they unanimously voted to put the projects out to bid again.
The council voted unanimously to sell a city lot on 1501 Rainbow Ave. to Sebring First Assembly Church of God for $3,000 based on a purchase of a comparable lot. The church wanted to have more land available for future expansion and City Administrator Scott Noethlich told the council that the city did not have a need for a lot in that location.
