LAKE PLACID — On Monday, March 4, Teresa Williams, director of The Star Center, received a $1,000 donation from the Highway Park Neighborhood Council to support the center’s drug intervention and after-school care programs. The funds were a portion of the proceeds from the 6th Highway Park Rising Gala – Return to Wakanda, held Feb. 16.
The Star Center, at 141 Josephine Ave. in Lake Placid, the Veterans Memorial at 1325 U.S. 27 South and the Wele Youth Leadership program, a business development and leadership program for youth, were funded through this gala.
The gala was sponsored by Duda, Advanced Microscopy Techniques, Lake Placid Noon Rotary, Glades Electric, Florida Department of Transportation, Tourist Development Council, Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, KISS 107.5 FM, Reynolds Foundation, Swann Mortuary and many other sponsors and guests.
District 4 Commissioner Arlene Tuck, former Commissioner Jack Richie, the Highlands County Democratic Party, the Highlands County Republican Party, NAACP and guests from as far away as Dallas, Texas were in attendance.
Local hero awards were given to Dennis Crenshaw Sr. for his work on the Veterans Memorial; Leslie Portee for his community clean-up efforts; Kenya Anderson, Highlands County Engineering Department project manager; and 11-year-old Erin Rogers, Wele program Youth Ambassador of the Year.
Teddy Callahan, treasurer, and Patrice Ayala, secretary of the HPNC, presented the check on behalf of the council.
According to Williams, it has been difficult funding the program and keeping fees low and/or free. The Star Center has served the community for over 20 years. The agency doesn’t receive much financial support, yet continues to provide the service even if administrators must pay out of pocket to keep the program afloat. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Williams said she will now be able to pay a number of bills including the insurance. According to Williams, funds are needed for snacks, supplies and new furniture, plus to make improvements to the building.
The Highway Park Neighborhood Council holds public meetings at 6:30 p.m. every second Monday of each month at 106 Washington St., Lake Placid. For more information, call 863-840-2995 or email highwaypark@yahoo.com.
Donations are accepted online through a secure payment portal at hpng.org. Checks may also be mailed to: HPNC, P.O. Box 1678, Lake Placid, FL 33862. Receipts are provided for tax purposes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.