SEBRING — The State Attorney’s Office in Sebring will review the cases of two 14-year-old Avon Park Middle School students who were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping after they were taken into custody Wednesday at school.
Two female students had been searching for a folder in their classroom that their teacher located.
The folder contained written plans to make contact with nine identified individuals, three of which the two female students described as picking up in a vehicle, transporting and killing, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. Six other victims are allegedly named in the plans to be killed.
The plans were written in great detail, the report notes. The victims were contacted and wished to pursue charges in the case.
The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted and both teenagers were transported to the DJJ facility in Bartow.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said late Thursday afternoon that Juvenile Court moves rather quickly.
The State Attorney’s Office has received some of the paperwork related to the case, he said. “We have the affidavit and a copy of the notes and letters they wrote, but we don’t have the full police reports and really wouldn’t expect to this quickly,” Houchin said.
The two suspects should be on the April 30 arraignment docket in Juvenile Court in Sebring, Houchin said. Between now and then the juvenile attorney in the State Attorney’s Office in Sebring will review the reports and the evidence and make a decision on the precise charges.
The two 14-year-olds were each charged with nine counts of criminal attempt to conspire capital felony (premeditated homicide) and three counts of criminal attempt to conspire third-degree felony (kidnapping).
According to the Highlands County Clerk of Counts, the Highlands County Juvenile Court is operated as a separate division from other Clerk of Court offices and is divided into two sections, dependency and delinquency.
The delinquency section is responsible for processing all complaint affidavits and arrest reports filed by law enforcement agencies and for state attorney petitions filed against children charged with committing crimes.
