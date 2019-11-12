SEBRING — The State Board of Education will consider a rule change to help districts with the ongoing teacher shortage by expanding the criteria to be an in-field primary instructor.
Under the proposed change the Board will consider on Nov. 15 is to expand the criteria to be an in-field primary instructor to include adjunct instructors who are both part-time and full-time per House Bill 7071 (2019-119, Section 34, Laws of Florida). The effect will be to expand the positions that qualify as in-field.
This will allow school districts to tap the wealth of talent and expertise represented in Florida’s citizens who may wish to teach in a Florida public school by permitting school districts to issue adjunct certificates to qualified applicants, according to the Florida Department of Education.
The rule titled "Definition of Qualified Instructional Personnel" would allow Florida school districts to hire full-time, nonunion but qualified adjunct teachers for up to three years. Districts have been allowed to hire part-time adjunct teachers.
It is anticipated that the change will decrease the regulatory costs associated with qualifying as an in-field primary instructor in Florida’s K-12 public schools, according to the notice of the rule.
The FDOE stated it has determined that the proposed rule is not expected to require legislative ratification based on the statement of estimated regulatory costs.
There would be no adverse impact on small business or likely increase directly or indirectly regulatory costs in excess of $200,000 within one year after the implementation of the rule, according to FDOE.
