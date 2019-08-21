Search ramps up for 2 missing firefighters
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida fire official says his department is ramping up its search for two firefighters who’ve been missing since going boating in the Atlantic Ocean last week.
Jacksonville Interim Fire Chief Keith Powers said the agency needs as “many boats as we can get” to assemble Tuesday morning as the search for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker continues. The men set out in their 24-foot (7.3-meter) boat from Port Canaveral last Friday.
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have been searching a wide area of ocean between Cape Canaveral and Jacksonville. On Monday, crews found McCluney’s fishing tackle bag some 50 miles (80 kilometers) off St. Augustine.
McCluney works for the Jacksonville department while Walker is a master technician for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Virginia.
Fearing for mom’s life, 11-year-old boy stabs man
CLEARWATER — Authorities in Florida say an 11-year-old boy stabbed a man with scissors to get him to stop beating the boy’s mother.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the boy feared for his mother’s life.
Deputies says 44-year-old Panagiotis Karamanlis pulled the woman’s hair, held her to the ground and punched her in the face multiple times after they got into an argument over text messages.
The attack took place in front of the woman’s two children, ages 10 and 11.
News reports say Karamanlis denied punching the woman, but she had bruises on her face.
Karamanlis was charged with battery and child abuse. The extent of his injuries wasn’t clear.
Online court records show there was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold on Karamanlis. No attorney was listed for him.
Police: Road rage likely led to shooting that injured 1 man
ORLANDO — Police say a man was shot in the abdomen and leg during a possible road rage incident at an Orlando gas station.
Orlando police Lt. Jacqueline Howard tells news outlets the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station.
Officers found the wounded man and he was taken to a hospital where he’s in stable condition.
Howard says the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
An investigation continues.
Nurses: Clinic warns only speak English or be fired
HAINES CITY — Seven Puerto Rican health care workers say supervisors at a Florida government-run clinic warned them to stop speaking Spanish among themselves or they would get fired.
The women work at the Florida Health Department clinic in Haines City. A Monday statement from the community group La Mesa Boricua de Florida says the group filed a human resources complaint and wrote a letter to the Florida Department of Health.
The workers say the job required they be bilingual because of the Hispanic patients. Nurse Mairyli Miranda says she and her coworkers speak in English with non-Spanish-speaking patients and staff but choose their native language to talk to one another.
The health department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission states English-only rules may violate federal laws unless they are “justified by business necessity.”
4th prison officer faces charge for inmate beating
CLERMONT — A fourth Florida correctional officer has been charged with a felony after a video taken by an inmate using a smuggled cellphone showed several guards beating another prisoner.
The Florida Department of Corrections said Monday that Officer Ian Gretka faces a charge of being a principal to malicious battery, a third-degree felony.
An arrest affidavit says Gretka hit the inmate 13 times in the rib cage.
Investigators say the attack occurred July 8 at Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont.
An unnamed inmate gave commentary on a five-minute video as the beating was happening. He shot the video through a cell window and sent it to another person, who uploaded it online.
Gretka has been fired.
Online court records showed no court docket and no attorney for Gretka.
Parts of county park unknowingly auctioned off
FORT LAUDERDALE — Five acres of a Florida county park were unknowingly auctioned off last year to a private company, which is threatening to sue if park visitors continue to trespass.
The Sun Sentinel reports that Miami-based Dorado Bells LLC won the bid for $23,900 for parts of West Lake Park in Hollywood.
The auction was conducted by the Broward County tax collector’s office in April 2018 after the previous owner didn’t pay about $1,526 in back taxes.
Park officials say they didn’t know how the auction happened or how the parcel was originally left in private hands. The 15-foot-wide (4.5-meter) strip runs nearly 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) around a lake.
Dorado Bells has put up makeshift fences and “No Trespassing” signs. Attorneys say the trails allow the public to trespass onto the property and must be resolved.
Battery charge dropped against singer Chris Brown
TAMPA — A felony battery charge has been dropped against singer Chris Brown, who had been accused of attacking a nightclub photographer in Florida two years ago.
Hillsborough County prosecutors filed a notice Friday to drop the charge. The State Attorney’s Office released a statement saying there was insufficient evidence.
Tampa police say Brown was at the former AJA Channelside club following a concert in April 2017 when he punched a photographer working for the club. Brown was gone when police arrived.
Brown was arrested more than a year later in Palm Beach County. He was met by officers with a warrant while walking off stage after a July 2018 show.
Brown’s attorney, Kevin Napper, told the Tampa Bay Times Brown had been wrongfully accused and that prosecutors made the right decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.