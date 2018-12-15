Coast Guard searches for man overboard near Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who went overboard a cruise ship near the Florida Keys.
The Coast Guard says in a statement that the 26-year-old man was reported overboard Friday morning from the Carnival Victory cruise ship.
The ship was about 35 miles away from Islamorada in the Florida Keys.
The Coast Guard says a helicopter, vessel and surveillance aircraft are being used in the search.
Carnival says in a statement that the ship participated in search efforts before being relieved by the Coast Guard.
The ship was heading back to its homeport in Miami after a four-day cruise.
Missing man found murdered in car trunk
MIAMI — A missing Florida Keys man has been found dead inside the trunk of his car, and a murder suspect has been arrested.
The Miami-Dade Police Department says the missing man’s brother called deputies after he spotted his brother’s car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Miami on Thursday.
Officers searched the vehicle and found the body of the man’s brother. The victim had been missing since Wednesday.
A police report says the body of 39-year-old Jose Munoz was wrapped in plastic and there were blood stains in the trunk.
The car’s driver, Justin Earnshaw, was detained and later told detectives that he had become irate with Munoz at a hotel and had punched and strangled him.
Earnshaw is charged with second-degree murder. Court records show no attorney for him.
Jury weighs case featuring homicide and infidelity
TALLAHASSEE — A Florida jury is deliberating whether to convict a woman accused of helping mastermind the killing of her husband nearly two decades ago.
Prosecutors and Denise Williams’ defense attorneys gave closing statements Friday in a case that has resembled the plot of the Hollywood classic, “Double Indemnity.”
Brian Winchester testified he had an affair with Williams and killed her husband. He eventually married Williams but the relationship later soured.
Mike Williams disappeared in December 2000 while duck hunting near Tallahassee. It was speculated at the time that he drowned and his body was devoured by alligators. His buried body was found last year.
Ethan Way, an attorney for Denise Williams, maintained Winchester lied in order to get revenge and there was no other proof linking his client to the crime.
Woman run over at McDonalds by man who snatched her purse
OKEECHOBEE — Florida authorities have jailed a man who they say snatched a handbag from an elderly woman at McDonald’s and then ran her over in the parking a lot.
The Okeechobee Police Department said Friday that Charles Stratton is being held on $40,000 bond on charges of aggravated battery, grand theft and robbery.
Police say Stratton turned himself in to authorities in another county, saying he stole the purse to buy crack cocaine.
Detectives say 76-year-old Janice Allen followed Stratton into the parking lot after he grabbed her purse last weekend. She opened the door to the vehicle and was violently knocked to the ground when he went in reverse.
Allen was released from a hospital with deep bruises after suffering a concussion.
School defends expulsion of Wade family friend
PLANTATION — A South Florida prep school at the center of a dispute over the expulsion of a student who is friends with NBA star Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrielle Union says its handbook explicitly states that any student who uses profanity toward a staff member will be expelled.
Wade and Union released a statement Thursday supporting senior Cyrus Nance, who was a basketball player at American Heritage High in Plantation, Florida. He was expelled last month after a verbal altercation with a coach of another team at the school. Wade’s son also plays at the school.
Nance’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, says discrimination was involved in the expulsion.
The school said in a statement Friday those allegations are untrue.
The school says their investigation shows the evidence supports the school’s disciplinary action.
Man arrested for biting boys out of frustration
TARPON SPRINGS — A Florida man is accused of biting his girlfriend’s two young boys, and their mother is charged with neglect.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Rashawn Davis was arrested Thursday. He faces two charges of aggravated child abuse and was being held in jail Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Court records show no attorney listed for him.
Detectives say the 2-year-old boy had eight bite marks on his back, buttock and face and 35 lacerations on his back. The 3-year-old boy had a bite mark on his buttock.
Detectives say Davis admitted to biting the boys out of frustration.
Last August, the boys were removed from the home Davis shared with his girlfriend, Andrea Fulton, after a domestic dispute.
Fulton is charged with neglect. No attorney was listed for her.
Carnival announces roller coaster on new cruise ship
MIAMI — Carnival Cruise Line plans to launch the first cruise ship with a roller coaster on board.
Carnival announced Thursday that BOLT will circle the top of a new ship, Mardi Gras, when it sets sail in 2020.
The all-electric coaster will allow people to strap in and race along nearly 800 feet (244 meters) of track, 187 feet (57 meters) above sea level.
The cars will travel nearly 40 mph (64 kph) and take riders on a series of twists, turns and drops, right around the ship’s whale-tail funnel.
BOLT is being built by Munich-based Maurer Rides. Carnival says the Mardi Gras will be based at a new terminal at Port Canaveral, Florida, and be the first in the new XL-class of larger ships built for Carnival.
Man found guilty of killing teenage neighbor
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida man who claimed he accidentally shot a teenage neighbor in the eye has been convicted of second-degree murder.
The Florida Times-Union reports jurors found 61-year-old Frank Cameron guilty this week. He also was convicted of being a felon in possession of a gun. He faces up to life in prison at a Jan. 22 sentencing.
Jacksonville police say Cameron fatally shot 19-year-old Marvin Levi Smith Jr. in February 2016. Cameron told investigators that Smith was helping him figure out how to operate the gun’s safety. But witnesses say Cameron had threatened to kill Smith two days earlier in a dispute about a bicycle.
Florida Supreme Court upholds conviction of FAMU band member
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court is upholding the conviction of a former Florida A&M University band member who was convicted of killing a fellow band member from a hazing ritual.
Florida’s highest court unanimously rejected Dante Martin’s appeal in the 2011 death of Robert Champion. Martin was sentenced to more than six years in prison in 2014.
Attorneys for Martin contended that the state’s anti-hazing law is vague and shouldn’t have been applied. Justices rejected that argument.
Martin was convicted of manslaughter and hazing.
Champion was a Marching 100 drum major from Georgia, who died after bandmates beat him in a hazing ritual known as “Crossing Bus C.” The resulting scandal rocked the university and resulted in FAMU officials suspending the famed band for more than a year.
Woman won’t take stand in murder trial
TALLAHASSEE — A Florida woman on trial on charges she helped orchestrate the killing of her husband won’t take the stand.
Denise Williams told a judge Thursday that she would not testify on her own behalf.
Prosecutors contend Williams plotted the December 2000 murder of her husband, Mike Williams, with Brian Winchester. Winchester married Denise Williams five years later, but the relationship soured.
Mike Williams disappeared while duck hunting near Tallahassee. It was speculated at the time that he drowned and his body was devoured by alligators.
His buried body was discovered late last year. Winchester testified this week that he shot Mike Williams after pushing him into a large lake. Denise Williams collected $1.75 million in insurance payments after her husband’s death.
A jury is expected to begin deliberating on Friday.
Deputies fatally shoot murder suspect after chase
BUNNELL — A man wanted for murder was fatally shot by deputies after leading them on a chase on one of Florida’s busiest highways.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified suspect fired shots at deputies after his vehicle was cornered in a median on Interstate 75.
Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.
Deputies began following the murder suspect after authorities in a neighboring county notified them he was entering Sumter County, northwest of Orlando.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect avoided multiple stop-sticks laid on the road to disable the car’s tires. Deputies finally cornered the suspect in the highway’s median.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect fired shots after getting out of his vehicle.
Both lanes of the interstate were closed for at least an hour, backing up traffic.
Workers dies after being trapped under construction crane
BRADENTON — Authorities say a construction worker was killed and another worker injured when a crane toppled at a marina on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Other construction workers attempted to free the trapped employee Thursday when he became caught under the construction crane at the Twin Dolphin Marina in Bradenton, Florida.
Rescue workers freed him but he died a short time later.
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports another worker was injured but the injuries weren’t life-threatening.
