Mom, daughter killed in shooting that injured cop
COCONUT CREEK — Friends say a mother and daughter were killed in a violent domestic shooting in Florida.
Coconut Creek Police have charged Jason Roseman with two counts of murder in the deaths of Hannah Bonta and her mother Jan Kirkland. He is also charged with two counts of premeditated murder after authorities say he shot Bonta’s boyfriend Saturday and a police officer who responded to the scene.
Bonta’s boyfriend was found in extremely critical condition outside the home. The Sun Sentinel reports Bonta graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland just months before a gunman opened fire killing 17 people last year. The city of Coconut Creek is adjacent to Parkland and relatives of the Parkland victims living nearby posted online that they were troubled by the gun violence.
Website to help anglers submit, track their catches
MIAMI — Catch something big on the open waters and want to brag about it? Florida wildlife officials are upgrading their website to make it easier for fishermen to identify and submit their catches.
Earlier this month, CatchaFloridaMemory.com added new features including an often requested option to allow anglers to submit their catches one at a time. The website also has a new submission format that identifies which recognitions a catch will likely qualify for. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials say this will allow anglers the opportunity to net every recognition possible for their submission and eliminate the hassle of having to submit photos more than once for different recognitions
Anglers will also notice a shorter lag time between a submission’s approval and angler notification.
Driver killed after being struck by high speed train
POMPANO BEACH — A Florida driver has died after being struck by a high-speed train, at least the 16th person killed on that line this year.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the driver was struck by the Brightline passenger train on Sunday morning in Pompano Beach. The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Federal Railroad Administration records show that 11 people were killed by Brightline trains between Jan. 1 and May 31. Media reports show five more deaths since then. Many are suicides while others are people trying to beat the trains, which can exceed speeds of 70 mph (112 kph).
Authorities warn against trying to beat the train, noting it could take up to a mile for a train to stop once the emergency brakes are applied.
Police: Miami fan injures band director after game
ORLANDO — Police say a University of Miami fan shoved the director of the University of Florida’s marching band to the ground after the season opening football game between the two schools in Orlando.
Orlando police spokeswoman Wanda Miglio tells news outlets that a Miami fan began pushing her way through the Florida band as the group was making its way to buses outside the stadium following Saturday night’s game.
University of Florida spokesman Steve Orlando says that band director Jay Watkins was trying to stop her when someone else grabbed him from behind, put him in a chokehold and threw him to the ground. He was treated by paramedics. Maglio says Watkins declined to press charges, but wanted an incident report completed.
The Gators beat the Hurricanes 24-20.
Police: Man killed ‘multiple’ family members
PEMBROKE PINES — Police in South Florida say a man opened fire on his family, killing “multiple” family members and injuring a child.
Pembroke Pines police Capt. Adam Feiner said in a news release that officers were sent to the Grand Palms community Sunday night to investigate a suspicious incident. As they arrived, 911 dispatchers upgraded the call, noting that a man had killed family members and was intending to take his own life.
A rapid response team entered the home and officers found the victims dead, “seemingly from gunshot wounds.” A child with injuries not considered life threatening was taken to a hospital.
Police haven’t confirmed the number of dead. Feiner did not identify the suspect, nor say whether he was among the dead at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.