Toddler in critical condition after falling into pool
CLEARWATER — Police say a 15-month-old girl is in critical condition after being found unconscious in a swimming pool.
Clearwater police tell news outlets that the girl's family had been in an enclosed pool area at their home when they went inside to prepare dinner on Monday night. A rear sliding glass door was inadvertently left opened and the toddler apparently slipped outside and fell into the swimming pool.
Police say the girl's 7-year-old sister pulled her out of the pool. Family members started CPR and called 911. She was taken to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa.
Man admits killing woman at her husband's request
WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to serving as the hitman for a husband who wanted his wife dead.
The Palm Beach Post reports that 21-year-old Joevan Joseph pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and has promised to testify truthfully against Euri Jenkins.
Authorities say a masked man broke into the Boynton Beach home of Makeva Jenkins and shot the mother of three in the head in June 2017.
Joseph was arrested three months after the shooting. His mother gave detectives a letter titled "Game Plan," in which Joseph allegedly described getting money and a gun from Euri Jenkins.
Both co-defendants faced first-degree murder charges until the surprise guilty plea. Now Joseph will get no more than 20 years. Jenkins faces life if convicted at trial in November.
Coast Guard rescues 8 boaters off Florida Keys
KEY WEST — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued eight people in separate boating incidents off the Florida Keys.
The agency said in a news release that a 20-foot (6-meter) cabin cruiser capsized near Key Colony Beach on Monday. A Coast Guard crew rescued four people from the water. No one from that boat was injured.
In the second incident, a 17-foot (5-meter) pleasure craft started taking on water about 9 miles (14.48 kilometers) off of Marathon. A Coast Guard crew rescued four people from that boat.
Coast Guard officials say in both cases the boaters had the right safety equipment to call for help.
Disney worker punched in face by angry rider
LAKE BUENA VISTA — Authorities say a 23-year-old tourist from Chicago punched a worker in the face when her FastPass wasn't valid for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
An Orange County Sheriff's report says the Disney World cast member offered to help the woman's group on July 13, but they only became angrier.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the woman started pushing buttons on the podium that could have affected the ride. When the employee pushed her hand away, the woman punched her in the face. The family yelled profanities and recorded the worker.
The group left the ride, but security tracked them down. Disney officials tell the Sentinel they issued a lifetime ban on the woman.
The worker didn't want to press charges and the woman wasn't arrested.
