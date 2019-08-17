Girl bitten by shark along Florida coast known for bites
NEW SMYRNA BEACH — A newspaper reports that a young girl has become the 10th person bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, this year.
The Daytona Beach News Journal quotes authorities as saying 9-year-old Margaret Crum of Canton, Ohio, was bitten in the right leg Friday while wading through the water at the beach, located on Florida’s central Atlantic coast.
Capt. Tammy Malphurs of the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says the girl’s injuries weren’t serious.
Experts say factors contributing to shark bites are large numbers of people in the water and ocean currents bringing bait fish closer to shore.
DNA match leads to arrest in 1983 Florida rape case
FORT LAUDERDALE — DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a suspect in the knifepoint rape of a Florida woman at her home more than three decades ago.
Coral Springs police spokesman Tyler Reik said authorities found 60-year-old Timothy Norris serving time for bank robbery at a West Virginia federal prison.
When the break-in and rape were committed in August 1983, the available technology didn’t point to a suspect.
In March, the rape victim approached police about re-opening the case after she saw social media accounts about another cold case being solved.
Reik told news outlets that when evidence including a sample of her clothing was processed at the Broward Sheriff’s Crime Lab, investigators found Norris’ DNA on it.
Officials plan to extradite Norris to Florida.
Arrest made in Miami causeway bicyclist shooting
MIAMI — Authorities say a Florida man has been arrested two days after a bicyclist’s fatal shooting on a Miami causeway.
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle says 41-year-old Kadel Piedrahita was taken into custody Friday morning.
Piedrahita’s attorney Sabino Jauregui says the shooting was in self-defense.
The Miami Herald posted a Facebook live video by Piedrahita that shows him approaching a group of bicyclists Wednesday morning on Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects Miami to Key Biscayne. An argument begins, and the camera falls, blocking visuals. But someone can be heard yelling “Dispara, dispara!” Spanish for “Shoot, shoot!”
One of the riders was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Police spokesman Freddie Cruz says police are investigating the relationship between the shooter and victim.
