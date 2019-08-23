Woman takes plea deal in baby’s co-sleeping death
WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the co-sleeping death of her infant son.
The Palm Beach Post reports 33-year-year-old Genna Aaronson entered the culpable negligence plea Tuesday as part of a deal with prosecutors. Court records show she has taken parenting classes, completed 300 hours of community service and followed a mental-health treatment plan. Adjudication has been withheld, meaning Aaronson was not formally convicted. She had been facing a negligent manslaughter charge.
Authorities say 5-week-old Clarke Jacob Aaronson died in January 2018 while sharing a bed with his mother at their Wellington home. Genna Aaronson’s husband had fallen asleep watching television with their older child and found the infant unresponsive when he went to check on Aaronson and the baby.
Police: Ex-jailer impersonates officer for discounted meal
TITUSVILLE — Florida authorities say a former jailer has been arrested and charged with impersonating an officer while asking for a discount at McDonald’s.
Florida Today reports 48-year-old Albert McDaniel used his expired corrections officer badge Tuesday to request a food discount.
A Titusville Police report says the McDonald’s manager called authorities to report a “suspicious” person flashing a badge to request a reduced purchase.
Police say when McDaniel left the restaurant he was pulled over for a traffic violation and flashed the badge again to request a “professional courtesy.”
The report says McDaniel was fired from the jailer position last year and didn’t return the credentials. McDaniel told police he’s used the badge for discounts before and didn’t believe he was committing a crime.
It’s unclear if McDaniel has attorney representation.
Domestic violence suspect killed by intervening man
TRINITY — Authorities in Florida say an armed domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by a neighbor who intervened and helped the victim and several children escape the scene.
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters the man heard his neighbor screaming for help Wednesday and arrived to find the neighbor lowering the children out of a second-story window. He says the man helped the children and attempted to diffuse the situation, but the suspect “wasn’t having anything to do with it.”
He says the man returned to his home, and the suspected followed and shot at him. He says the man returned fire and killed the suspect.
Nocco says the man ended an increasingly violent domestic situation. He says deputies found blood in the home, which was in disarray.
Deputy faces civil rights charges for shooting woman
TAVARES — Federal prosecutors say they’ve indicted a Florida sheriff’s deputy on civil rights charges that he shot an unarmed woman and then misled investigators about what happened.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that Richard Palmer, a deputy with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, faces charges of using unreasonable force and making false statements.
A news release says Palmer could face a maximum of 30 years in prison and fines if convicted.
The Department of Justice says Palmer was on duty as a deputy in 2016 when he shot the woman, whose hands were visible and empty.
Palmer told investigators that he saw the woman pull a dark object out of her pocket.
There was no immediate online docket for Palmer. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.
