2 Florida panthers killed by vehicles last week
LEHIGH ACRES — Two female Florida panthers, including one pregnant with two babies, have died after being hit by cars.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says an 11-month-old panther died last week in Lee County and 5-year-old panther died just a few days before that in Collier County.
The 5-year-old panther was pregnant with two babies.
The wildlife agency says 17 panthers have been killed, if the fetuses are counted, so far this year, and most of the deaths have been by vehicles.
Last year, 30 deaths were reported.
The Florida panther has been on the endangered list for more than 50 years.
The National Wildlife Foundation estimates there are only 120 to 130 Florida panthers left in the wild.
Panama City has ‘blank slate’ for planning goals after storm
PANAMA CITY — Leaders of a Florida Panhandle city devastated by Hurricane Michael have plans to build a marina hotel and restaurant, restore a historic theater and improve the downtown streetscape.
The planning goals for Panama City were outlined Thursday during an annual goal-setting meeting for city officials.
Mayor Greg Brudnicki says the city has a blank slate to reshape itself.
He tells the Panama City News Herald that because of the hurricane the city has access to federal and state resources to help pay for more community improvements.
Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle last October as a Category 5 storm.
Former FAMU employee says free speech rights were violated
TALLAHASSEE — A former employee is suing Florida A&M University, saying she was fired after she complained about a co-worker’s drug use and the misuse of funds.
Tasha Royster says in the lawsuit filed in state court earlier this week that she was fired in 2016 after she complained to the board’s chairman and a supervisor about a university official’s “rampant” drug use.
She also complained about a colleague’s stealing from the university by falsifying timesheets.
She claims in the lawsuit that her free speech rights were violated.
The Tallahassee Democrats reports that the school has a policy of not commenting on litigation.
DNA test reveals 2 Florida officers are half-brothers
BOYNTON BEACH — The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for two Florida law enforcement officers who discovered they were half-brothers through a DNA test.
The Boynton Beach Police Department posted on Facebook Friday that Officer Eric Reynolds recently was contacted by a deputy from Orlando who said a DNA test had revealed they are half-brothers.
Reynolds met Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Stull for the first-time last month in central Florida.
Stull was adopted as an infant and said he knew very little about his family history until he took the DNA test.
Reynolds said after their reunion that it was like meeting his clone.
He says they are alike in so many ways.
Man sentenced to life for killing wife with hammer and knife
WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally attacking his wife with a sledgehammer and a knife.
News outlets report 40-year-old Walter Ricardo Lopez Barrios was convicted Thursday of murdering his wife in 2016 and assaulting his then-12-year-old stepdaughter.
Testimony showed Lopez Barrios attacked 56-year-old Martha Montoya after she confronted him about allegedly molesting her oldest daughter. Montoya’s daughters awoke to hear her screams and the youngest one went to investigate with a knife. Lopez Barrios chased her out of the room with the hammer.
Lopez Barrios says he killed Montoya in self-defense because she came at him with a gun. Assistant State Attorney Aleathea McRoberts says evidence did not support his claim.
Prosecutors told jurors Lopez Barrios molested the oldest daughter but won’t be charged.
