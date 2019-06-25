Judicial nominations chair quits, claims governor meddling
MELBOURNE — The chair of the Judicial Nominating Commission that recommends judges in two Florida counties quit over what he claims was interference by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.
Florida Today reports that Alan Landman resigned from his post, claiming the commission that served Brevard and Seminole counties is no longer independent. The dispute arose after the governor’s office told the commission to add specific candidates for a judge vacancy in the 18th Judicial Circuit, which covers those counties.
DeSantis appointed one of the candidates, Tesha Ballou, to the judgeship on June 5. She was not on the commission’s initial list of finalists.
Landman said no prior governor had told the commission to add names to its short lists of candidates.
DeSantis’ office did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
Woman fatally shot daughter and stepfather
PORT ST. LUCIE — Authorities in Florida say a woman fatally shot her stepfather and her 8-year-old daughter and wounded her mother.
Treasure Coast Newspapers reports 28-year-old Alyssa Marie Torres was arrested Monday morning about 10 hours after the shooting.
Port St. Lucie police spokeswoman Lisa Carrasquillo says the shooting occurred at an apartment Monday around 12:30 a.m. Investigators say Torres fled the scene in a small SUV.
Officials weren’t immediately naming the victims. Police say the mother and stepfather were in their early 50s. The mother was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Carrasquillo says a motive has yet to be determined.
No charges were immediately reported against Torres. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney.
Florida’s crime rate in 2018 dropped by 9% from 2017
MIAMI — Florida’s overall crime rate last year dropped by 9% from the previous year, although murders and rapes increased.
The most serious crimes — including robbery and aggravated assault — decreased by 7.4 % from the previous year, according to the 2018 Annual Uniform Crime Report , which was released Monday.
The report showed 45,154 fewer reported offenses in 2018 compared to 2017.
Murder offenses rose by 50 homicides, a 4.7 percent increase, but that includes the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre on Valentine’s Day in 2018.
Rape offenses also saw a 6.3% increase.
The report shows that nearly $1.3 billion of property value was stolen. Around $420 million was recovered.
The report is published by the FBI. In Florida, 393 law enforcement agencies contributed data to the report.
DeSantis signs bill to promote career training
TALLAHASSEE — Florida schools will help students plan for careers even if they don’t want to seek a four-year college degree under an education bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis signed the bill Monday at the Space Florida offices in Merritt Island.
Besides promoting career and technical training, the new law will also require that high schools teach financial literacy and allow students to use computer science courses to help meet math and science graduation requirements.
It will also provide help for students who want to return to college if they are a few credits short of earning a degree.
It requires that schools provide a course in career and education training for middle school students.
Lions, tigers and yoga: animal sanctuary has unique program
SARASOTA — Lions and tigers and ... yoga?
An animal sanctuary in Sarasota has begun a unique yoga program amid the enclosures housing some of its 50 big cats. The Sarasota Herald Tribune reports that a recent session sold out at Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary.
The intent is to provide people with exercise of body and mind through yoga combined with an up-close experience with lions, tigers and other big cats.
The event currently is available for 24 people every fourth Saturday. Sanctuary officials say it will be expanded to 50 slots in the near future. The $40 ticket also includes a pass for the entire sanctuary.
The sanctuary houses about 150 animals in total.
