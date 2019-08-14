Motorcyclist dies in crash with officer
STUART — Authorities say a motorcyclist was fatally injured in a crash with a Florida police officer.
News outlets report the crash occurred early Saturday on Interstate 95 in Martin County.
Officials say Lauderhill police had traveled from Broward County to pursue a stolen vehicle. The chase was eventually called off, but investigators say a Lauderhill officer spotted the stolen car in a ditch. Authorities say the crash occurred when the officer tried to pull over to check on the stolen vehicle.
The motorcycle rider, 47-year-old Robert Alfred Perone, died at a hospital shortly after the crash.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says two teens suspected in the car theft were later arrested at a rest stop.
The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.
Biker gang members guilty of killing rival gang president
TAMPA — Two motorcycle gang members face mandatory life sentences for killing the president of a rival gang in Florida.
Court records show 31-year-old Christopher Cosimano and 52-year-old Michael Mencher were found guilty Monday in Tampa federal court of charges including murder in aid of racketeering and related firearms offenses. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.
Authorities say Cosimano and Mencher were members of the 69ers Motorcycle Club in 2017 when the group was involved in a violent feud with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. Investigators say Cosimano and Mencher followed a truck driven by Paul Anderson, president of the Cross Bayou Chapter of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, and fatally shot him at a busy, Tampa-area intersection.
Three others previously pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting.
Ex-theme park worker accused of stealing from water park
ORLANDO — Authorities say a 28-year-old former worker at Walt Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon stole cash, credit cards, gift cards and other items from an employee locker room at the water park.
An Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit says Shariel Agosto knew how to navigate the behind the scenes area of the water park. She is accused of using the cash and credit cards to buy gas for her car, food at a restaurant and of attempting to purchase $250 in alcohol.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Agosto was arrested Aug. 1 on charges including unlawful possession of a stolen credit card and petit theft.
Agosto is being represented by the public defender’s office in Orange County.
1-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
, deputies arrest caretaker
HOLIDAY — Police in Florida say a 1-year-old baby overdosed on fentanyl that was left out by her caretaker.
News outlets report 35-year-old Heather Revell was arrested Sunday and charged with child neglect and possession of heroin.
A statement from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Revell told deputies she injected herself with fentanyl-laced heroin Saturday. The statement says Revell said she cleared away the drugs and paraphernalia, but the baby must have ingested something left out.
The report says the baby was lethargic and unresponsive when deputies arrived. Pasco County Fire Rescue gave the 1-year-old Narcan and took her to the hospital. She’s expected to recover.
The statement says deputies found used syringes and crushed Xanax in the home and fentanyl in Revell’s purse. It’s unclear whether Revell has an attorney.
