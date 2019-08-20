Governor asked for no storms in Western Wall prayer
FORT MYERS — Florida’s governor says when he visited the Western Wall in Israel in May he followed tradition by sticking a slip of paper with a written prayer in between crevices of the ancient structure.
Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed Monday that his prayer said, “Good Lord, spare us hurricanes this year.”
DeSantis recounted his prayer in Fort Myers Monday while announcing a federal reimbursement request that could provide Florida communities with $150 million in relief from the costs of cleaning up after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
The request is awaiting approval from the White House.
Florida Emergency Management Director Jared Mokowitz says he also inserted a prayer at the Western Wall on the same trip. He says his prayer was the same as the governor’s.
Scores continue search for firefighters off coast
CAPE CANAVERAL — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search an area stretching almost half of Florida’s Atlantic coast for two firefighters who went missing while boating.
The Coast Guard said Monday the search expands from Cape Canaveral to Jacksonville for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker who were heading toward a fishing spot known as 8A reef. The boaters were supposed to have returned Friday.
The Coast Guard says it’s searching by boat and air, and that 10 crews scoured 24,000 miles (38,600 kilometers) over the weekend.
McCluney works for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Walker is a master technician for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Virginia.
Jacksonville fire officials say 50 firefighters assisted in the search on 11 boats over the weekend.
Man opens front door; kinkajou runs in, bites him
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Officials say a small rainforest raccoon-like creature ran into a Florida apartment and bit a man after he opened the front door to head to work.
The WPEC-TV reports the kinkajou bit his foot and scratched his leg but didn’t seriously injure him.
A woman who witnessed the incident at the Lake Worth Beach, Florida, apartment said it sounded “like a 300-pound man was tackling him in the kitchen.” Natalie Dulach said the furry mammal with sharp claws clung to the man’s leg as he fought to get it out. The man managed to lock the long-tailed animal in the bathroom until wildlife officers arrived.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report said the kinkajou was taken to a wildlife facility. Officers didn’t say where it came from.
Police: Man set woman’s house on fire after dispute
PORT ST. LUCIE — A Florida man has been arrested on suspicion he set a woman’s house on fire after a dispute.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department says 30-year-old Richard Caldwell was arrested Saturday and charged with arson and burglary.
The police said in a news release that Caldwell was involved in a dispute with the victim at a bar before she left with friends to go home. The woman found Caldwell inside her house, asked him to leave, and he said “you’re going to regret this,” while holding a bottle with lighter fluid. The victim left and returned to find her home engulfed in flames.
Caldwell returned, and a K-9 trained dog detected fire accelerants on his shoes and in his vehicle.
2 men seriously injured in Florida Keys boat crash
KEY LARGO — Officials say two men were seriously injured when their boat crashed against a channel marker in the Florida Keys.
The Miami Herald reports 70-year-old Robert Pratt and 27-year-old Sagar Dhila were thrown off the boat near Key Largo. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dude said on Sunday that Pratt sustained trauma to his legs. Both men underwent surgery after the Saturday crash.
Pratt’s son Jonathan Pratt was also in the boat but was not injured. The three men were picked up by other boaters and brought to Ocean Reef Yacht Club, a private gated community in Key Largo.
Robert Pratt told officers he accelerated the boat on plane and was not paying attention before striking the channel marker. The crash is still under investigation.
Jury selection begins in parking lot shooting case
CLEARWATER — The manslaughter trial of a white man who is accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man during a dispute over a parking space is beginning in Florida.
Lawyers will begin the process of selecting a six-member jury on Monday to hear the case of 49-year-old Michael Drejka. He’s accused of shooting Markeis McGlockton in July 2018.
Prosecutors say Drejka confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend for parking in a handicapped space. Convenience store video recorded McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled a handgun and shot 28-year-old McGlockton as he backed away. McGlockton ran inside the store, where he collapsed and died.
The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.
Officials: Man kills victim after arguing for days
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Authorities say a Florida man chased down and killed another man inside the victim’s home after the two had been arguing and making threats for days.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 22-year-old David Murray Biggs was charged with first-degree murder.
Detectives say Biggs and 24-year-old Darius Johnson had been arguing for the last couple of days. Murray Biggs drove to Johnson’s home on Saturday, and the two began arguing outside. Then, Biggs pulled out a gun and began shooting at the other man. Johnson ran inside his home, but Biggs followed, forcing his way inside to continue shooting.
Officials did not say what the men argued about.
Johnson was pronounced dead minutes after deputies arrived.
Jail records did not list Biggs’ attorney.
Police: Mom aims at tanker, tries to kill self, sons
GAINSVILLE — Police say a Florida woman intentionally rammed her van into the back of a tanker truck after failing to crash head-on in a suspected attempt to kill herself and her two young sons.
The Gainesville Sun reports police arrested 48-year-old Melissa Gail Mack on Friday on three counts of attempted murder. The 4-year-old and 6-year-old boys escaped injuries and were turned over to the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Officials said Mack told a friend that day that she was going to kill herself and her sons, explaining it was “God’s will.”
Police said that Mack first tried to crash head-on, but the tanker truck driver swerved to avoid crashing. Mack then made a U-turn and rammed into the tanker’s back, catching fire before being rescued.
