Fried seeks aid for timber industry
TALLAHASSEE — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried told the state’s congressional delegation Thursday that the Northwest Florida timber industry needs federal disaster assistance after being devastated by Hurricane Michael. Also, Fried warned of the increased threat of wildfires across the region because of millions of tons of debris still on the ground from the Oct. 10, 2018 storm.
“Timber crop losses continue to grow, and large amounts of remaining debris have created a wildfire hazard 10 times greater than normal. California does not have this kind of fire threat,” Fried said, according to a news release from her office. “And as we approach the start of hurricane season in less than three weeks, the Panhandle now faces double jeopardy, with threats of wildfire damage on top of hurricane losses.”
Fried said the timber industry faces $1.3 billion in losses from the Category 5 hurricane, which destroyed 72 million tons of trees over 3 million acres.
“Unfortunately, our timber producers are unable to access crop insurance, and their ability to receive crop-loss assistance is unclear,” Fried said. “Timber production is the leading sector of the agriculture industry in the Panhandle and a major driver of jobs in the communities devastated by Hurricane Michael — that’s why it’s paramount to the Panhandle’s economic recovery that the final disaster recovery package provides USDA (the U.S. Department of Agriculture) the ability to make assistance available to our producers who lost timber as a result of the storm.”
Last week, the Democratic-led U.S. House approved a $19 billion disaster-aid package for communities across the country suffering from hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and wildfires, despite opposition from President Donald Trump over additional funding for Puerto Rico.
Rodrigues prepares for senate race
TALLAHASSEE — With backing from Senate Republican leaders, state Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, has opened a campaign account to run for an open seat next year in Senate District 27, according to the state Division of Elections website. Senate Rules Chairwoman Lizbeth Benacquisto, R-Fort Myers, is barred by term limits from running again in the Lee County district.
Rodrigues, who serves as chairman of the House Health & Human Services Committee, is the first candidate who has opened an account for the race. A news release from his campaign said he is supported by Sen. Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican who is slated to become Senate president after the 2020 elections. Also, he is supported by Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, who are seeking to become Senate president in 2022.
Florida health department praised for innovation
TALLAHASSEE — Despite rising hepatitis A rates, Florida public-health programs have been lauded by a national group. Thirteen Florida county health departments were included in the National Association of County and City Health Officials’ list of winners for innovative public health programs.
The Pinellas County Health Department was recognized for the “HPV Ambassador Program,” which aims to increase vaccinations to prevent the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus. The Hillsborough County Health Department was recognized for initiatives to address obesity.
In all, 53 health departments across the nation were recognized for developing effective programs that can be replicated in other areas. The recognition for the Florida health departments comes as the state grapples with a growing number of hepatitis A cases.
As of the end of April, 989 hepatitis A cases had been reported in Florida. According to the state, 96 percent of the people infected had not received the hepatitis A vaccine.
Hepatitis A is a communicable disease usually transmitted person-to-person through ingesting fecal matter through such things as contaminated food or water.
News Service of Florida
