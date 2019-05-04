Hospice doctors bill goes to governor
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Friday gave final approval to a bill that would exempt hospice doctors from being required to check a state database before prescribing controlled substances to patients.
Senators unanimously approved the measure (HB 375), spearheaded by Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula and Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park. The House also unanimously approved the bill last month, meaning it is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Amid the state’s opioid crisis, the Legislature last year passed a law requiring physicians to check a database before prescribing controlled substances. Also, it placed prescribing limits on opioids and required physicians who prescribe the substances to enter certain information into the database.
But hospice providers have argued that the database-check requirement causes unnecessary delays and suffering when physicians treat people who are dying.
House members draw election foes
TALLAHASSEE — As the 2019 legislative session ends, three House members this week have drawn 2020 election challengers.
Pensacola Democrat Franscine Cecilia Mathis opened a campaign account to challenge Rep. Mike Hill, a Pensacola Republican running for re-election in Escambia County’s House District 1, according to the state Division of Elections website.
Meanwhile, in Central Florida, Casselberry Democrat Lee Mangold became the second Democrat to open a campaign account to run against Rep. David Smith, a Winter Springs Republican seeking another term in Seminole County’s House District 28.
Also this week, Valrico Republican Melissa Lee Haskins opened an account to challenge Rep. Adam Hattersley, a Riverview Democrat running for re-election in 2020 in Hillsborough County’s House District 59.
Meanwhile, Lake Placid Democrat Tony Munnings Sr. opened an account to run for an open seat in House District 55, which is made up of Glades, Highlands, Okeechobee and part of St. Lucie counties. Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park, cannot run again in the district because of term limits.
Needle exchange expansion approved
TALLAHASSEE — Looking to combat the spread of infectious diseases by drug users, lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would expand a needle-exchange program.
The Senate voted unanimously Thursday to approve a bill (SB 366) that would allow county commissions to decide whether to have such programs. The House last month voted 111-3 to pass the bill, shepherded by Sen. Oscar Braynon, D-Miami Gardens, Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, and Rep. Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando. The bill is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Lawmakers in 2016 approved allowing the University of Miami to establish a pilot needle-exchange program in Miami-Dade County. The bill would expand the effort by allowing county commissions in other parts of the state to approve the programs.
A disagreement emerged during the legislative session about whether counties should be able to use tax dollars to fund the programs. The House balked at the use of tax dollars, and the final version of the bill requires that the programs be funded through private grants and donations. State money also cannot be used.
Lottery warning gets Senate backing
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Thursday passed a measure that would require lottery tickets and promotions to carry a warning about addiction, over objections to the bill from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and retailers.
The bill (HB 629) would require all tickets and promotions — including radio and television advertisements and billboards — to include the words: “Warning: Lottery games may be addictive,” or “Play responsibly.” The proposal will go back to the House, which last month overwhelmingly passed a similar measure, but with a longer warning.
During floor debate Thursday, Sen. Rob Bradley said scientists have learned more about the brain and addiction since people first started buying lottery tickets more than three decades ago.
“They may be addicted to drugs or alcohol, but they can also become addicted to gaming. And when they do, then they make decisions that they would not normally make when they are of a right mind,” Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said.
“All this simply does, because this is a government-run operation, is ensure that people know exactly what they’re doing when they get into it and they can make their decisions as adults accordingly.”
But Democrats have expressed concern about the potential impact on education funding, which relies in part on the lottery. State economists predicted the warnings could cause a $65 million drop in education revenue, but Bradley said that decrease was based on the longer language in the House bill.
The Senate passed the measure in a 27-13 vote, with four Democrats joining Republicans in favor. House Speaker José Oliva strongly supports the lottery warnings, and he said this week he also backs the pared-down Senate version.
“The bottom line is, what’s important for people to know is that (the) lottery, unlike other types of things that we consider possibly habitual or dangerous, is carried out by the state and does nothing to warn people of its habitual nature,” Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, told reporters.
“I think there’s nothing wrong with saying ‘play responsibly.’ The difference between a beer and the lottery is that when you drink a beer, you’re probably guaranteed to get a buzz. You can play the lottery all day, you’re not going to win it.”
Two colleges could get new names
TALLAHASSEE — The number of “community” colleges in Florida could continue to shrink. The Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that would rename Florida Keys Community College and North Florida Community College, eliminating the “community” moniker.
Under the bill (HB 525), the names would be changed to The College of Florida Keys and North Florida College.
Historically, “community” colleges were spread throughout the state, but in recent years, most have changed their names. Currently, 24 or 28 schools in the Florida College System use the name “state college” or “college” instead of “community” college, according to a Senate analysis.
Along with Florida Keys Community College and North Florida Community College, the other two exceptions are Tallahassee Community College and Hillsborough Community College.
The Senate voted 39-1 on Thursday to change the Florida Keys and North Florida names, with opposition from Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Delray Beach. The House unanimously passed the bill in March, meaning the issue is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
