University of Miami Cancer Center receives NCI designation
MIAMI — The University of Miami has joined the ranks of the nation’s top cancer centers.
University president Julio Frenk, along with Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Miami Rep. Donna Shalala and health professionals, announced Monday that university’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center has received National Cancer Institute designation.
Frenk says South Floridians now” have access to the absolute top cancer center in the world.”
Officials say the designation, which authorizes the university’s hospital to offer advanced and restricted cancer treatments, will also stimulate the local economy by luring patients from across the world to the center.
The university will also receive a $10 million grant from the federal government to support its cancer treatment and research efforts.
There are 70 other NCI designated cancer centers in the United States.
Robbery suspect killed by police had previous stick ups
BOYNTON BEACH — The robbery suspect killed by Florida police previously served two prison sentences for hold ups.
Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in a news release Monday that the suspect killed outside a Publix supermarket was 62-year-old Adalberto Rodriguez. Florida prison records show Rodriguez served eight years for a 1991 armed robbery and was released in January 2018 after completing a 15-year sentence for a 2002 attempted armed robbery.
Slater said Rodriguez robbed a Dollar Tree at gunpoint Sunday. Officers spotted him minutes later outside the Publix.
Police Chief Michael Gregory said officers ordered Rodriguez to stop, but he began drawing his gun. Gregory said the officers shot Rodriguez before he entered the Publix.
The unnamed officers were placed on administrative leave. The state Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.
Man bitten on leg by shark while boogie boarding
NEW SMYRNA BEACH — Authorities say a shark bit a man from Arizona who was boogie boarding off a beach on Florida’s Atlantic coast.
Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Capt. Andrew Ethridge tells news outlets the 49-year-old man had lacerations on his right thigh from his Saturday afternoon shark encounter. He was treated by paramedics and drove himself to a hospital for additional treatment.
Lifeguards at New Smyrna Beach didn’t see the shark after the attack.
No additional details were available.
Police: Man hurt in shooting outside synagogue
MIAMI — Police say someone got out of a car and opened fire on a 58-year-old man who was approaching a synagogue near Miami.
Miami-Dade police detective Alvaro Zabaleta tells news outlets someone got out of a black Chevrolet Impala around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and shot the man multiple times in the legs as he neared the front door of the Young Israel of Greater Miami Temple. The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.
WSVN reports the car had circled the temple several times as the victim walked toward the building. WPLG reports a volunteer with Hatzolah, which is a non-profit emergency medical service organization that services Jewish communities, was at the synagogue and helped the victim.
Police are investigating.
Report: Boy dies after falling 9 stories at condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy fell nine stories from a condominium balcony in the Florida Panhandle and later died.
Television station WJHG reports that the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday after falling from the ninth floor of a condominium building in Panama City Beach.
Panama City Beach Police Department officials tell WJHG that the boy was visiting with his family from Midway, Ohio. The boy’s identity wasn’t immediately released.
Police officials didn’t respond to a phone message seeking more information on Sunday afternoon.
