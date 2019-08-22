Tropical Storm Chantal spins at sea, away from North America
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Chantal is spinning slowly over far North Atlantic, moving away from North America and posing no threat to land.
The National Hurricane Center tracked the storm about 445 miles (715 kilometers) south of Cape Race, Newfoundland on Wednesday morning.
The weather service says Chantal has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and moving toward the east at near 22 mph (35 kph). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 kilometers), mainly south of the center.
Chantal is expected to dissipate into a tropical depression in a couple of days. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Maryland man dies while scuba diving in Florida Keys
TAVERNIER — Authorities say a 50-year-old Maryland man has died while scuba diving in the Florida Keys.
Monroe County Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt says Kamran Youssefieh was diving in about 25 feet (7.6 meters) of water at Little Conch Reef on Tuesday afternoon when he was found face down without his regulator. The crew of the Conch Republic Dive Charter boat got the Potomac, Maryland, man out of the water and started CPR.
Linhardt says the unconscious man was taken to Tavernier Creek Marina where fire rescue officials pronounced him dead.
Foul play is not suspected. Autopsy results are pending.
Trial to start in case of fatal shooting over parking spot
CLEARWATER — A prosecutor told jurors a Florida man who fatally shot an unarmed black man during a dispute over a parking space had initiated a similar confrontation just months before.
Prosecutor Fred Schaub said Wednesday during opening statements of Michael Drejka’s trial in Clearwater that five months before he fatally shot Markeis McGlockton in July 2018, the defendant had threatened another driver about parking in a handicapped parking spot.
Prosecutors say Drejka confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend for parking in a handicapped space. Convenience store video recorded McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot 28-year-old McGlockton as he backed away. McGlockton ran inside the store, where he collapsed and died.
The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.
Endangered Florida panther dies after being hit by car
IMMOKALEE — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It’s the 13th fatal collision this year, out of 16 total panther deaths.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of an uncollared panther were found last week in Hendry County south of Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area. The sex and age of the animal weren’t known.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
Man gets 25 years for killing classmate in robbery
FORT MYERS — A Florida man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting a high school classmate during a robbery.
Court records show that 20-year-old Willie Davis was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of second-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.
Authorities say Davis lured Tanner Crowley to a Fort Myers-area apartment for a gun deal in June 2017. At the vacant apartment, authorities say Davis shot Crowley multiple times with an AK-47 rifle. Crowley later died at a hospital.
Davis was arrested nearly a year after the shooting when DNA evidence tied him to the scene of the killing.
Man guilty of killing his mother sentenced to life
NAPLES — A Florida man who was found guilty of killing his mother has been sentenced to life in prison.
News outlets report 33-year-old Yuzo Nishi was sentenced Tuesday in the 2016 death of 51-year-old Maria Bertalmio. Nishi was found guilty in June of second-degree murder.
A Collier County Sheriff’s Office report says Nishi called 911 and told operators he killed Bertalmio in self-defense because she was trying to kill him.
The report says when deputies arrived, Bertalmio was surrounded by a “heavy amount of blood” and wounds to her neck.
Nishi’s attorney Christian White suggested a 21-year prison sentence and 10 years of probation since this was Nishi’s “first significant criminal charge.”
State Attorney Laura Farrell says if Nishi could kill his mother, then no one in the community was safe.
