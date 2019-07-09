Hurricane center says tropical depression likely in Gulf
MIAMI — The Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.
Forecasters in Miami said Monday that a trough of low pressure over central Georgia is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf where a broad area of low pressure will form in a couple of days.
The forecasters say the system has the potential to bring heavy rain along the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf.
To help its residents prepare for the rain, the city of Tallahassee has opened four sandbag distribution centers.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday urged Floridians to be prepared.
He says residents in north and central Florida should be ready for heavy rain and the potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
Principal reassigned over Holocaust comments
BOCA RATON — A Florida high school principal is being reassigned for telling a student’s mother that “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.”
The Palm Beach County school district said Monday that Spanish River High School Principal William Latson will be reassigned to a district job. The district said in a statement that while Latson has apologized, “his leadership has become a major distraction.” The Boca Raton community has a large Jewish population.
The Palm Beach Post reported last week that the mother sent an email to Latson last year inquiring how the Holocaust was taught. In his response, the principal remarked that he couldn’t “say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.”
He added that not all students’ parents believe the Holocaust happened.
Environmentalists, state officials disagree on toxin limits
TAMPA — Environmental activists and state environmental officials disagree about how regulations should be used to combat algae blooms in Florida’s waterways.
The state Department of Environmental Protection is considering new regulations on how much toxins are allowed in the state’s waterways.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that environmentalists say the state should set numeric limits on the amount of toxins.
However, the state agency believes the new limits should determine when and where to declare a public health emergency, not as a tool to try to prevent such emergencies.
Florida had the worst blue-green algae bloom last year in the state’s history. That was coupled with a devastating red tide outbreak along the state’s beaches that caused respiratory irritations in people and killed sea turtles, manatees, dolphins and fish.
Disney World revives animation classes
ORLANDO — Walt Disney World is reviving an animation class that teaches people how to draw their favorite characters.
The drawing class was shut down four years ago, but the Orlando Sentinel reported Monday it will be coming back starting this week.
The classes are called the Animation Experience at Conservation Station and will be held at Animal Kingdom to honor “The Lion King” reboot, released later this month.
Eight animation artists will teach visitors how to draw characters from the movie, such as Simba and Pumba.
The animation class was shut down in 2015 to make way for the Star Wars Launch Bay. Disney hasn’t told the artists how long this program is scheduled to last.
Man charged with striking, killing pedestrian
KISSIMMEE — A Florida driver is charged with killing a pedestrian while under the influence of drugs and leaving the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported Sunday that 22-year-old Terry Morales-Aheran struck and killed a pedestrian in Osceola County late Saturday night and then fled the scene.
Troopers believe Morales-Aheran was under the influence of drugs and took a blood sample from him.
He was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
He was being held in Osceola County jail Sunday. Jail records didn’t list a lawyer for him.
Authorities didn’t release the name of the victim.
2 children rescued from car after 2 adults passed out
TAMPA — Florida authorities say two children were rescued from the back of a car after two adults were found passed out.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says passers-by noticed two small children trapped in the back of a parked car near Interstate 275 in Tampa on Sunday.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Isabel Castillo says 37-year-old Scott Moreno and 32-year-old passenger Shikira Ford were found unresponsive in the car. They were revived with naloxone, a live-saving medication that halts opioid overdoses. Deputies found narcotics inside the vehicle.
The two children were uninjured. Authorities weren’t releasing their ages.
Both adults face child neglect charges. The sheriff’s office says Moreno will be charged with driving under the influence.
Online court records weren’t posted early Monday, so it was unclear if they had lawyers.
Man charged with tossing firecrackers under 9-year-old’s bed
CRESTVIEW — Florida authorities arrested a man who they say walked into a home uninvited and tossed lit firecrackers under a 9-year-old girl’s bed.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday charged 44-year-old Matthew Morrison with burglary, child cruelty without great harm and possession of methamphetamine.
Investigators say Morrison lives in a tent near the home. Police say a man who lives in the house heard the firecrackers and chased Morrison out of the home with a stick.
Morrison told investigators he was only trying to play a prank on the child, who woke up and started crying and shaking when the firecrackers exploded.
Morrison was being held in the Okaloosa County jail on Sunday. Jail records didn’t list a lawyer for him.
Boy stabs brother, says jail’s better than 8-hour drive
CRESTVIEW — Florida authorities say a 13-year-old Tennessee boy charged with stabbing his brother told investigators he’d rather go to jail than spend 8 hours in the car with his sibling.
Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested the boy Saturday and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators say he stabbed his 15-year-old brother in the arm three times with a pocket knife.
As he was being questioned about the incident, he said he understood his rights and that he didn’t regret stabbing his brother, who had been teasing him. Deputies say the boy told them, “I’d rather be in jail than eight hours in the car with him.”
The boys live in Clarksville, Tennessee, northwest of Nashville.
