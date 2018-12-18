Florida’s new ag chief wants pardon for Groveland 4
ORLANDO — Florida’s incoming agriculture commissioner says she wants to get a formal pardon for four young African-American men who were wrongly accused of raping a white woman in what is considered one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in Jim Crow-era Florida.
Nikki Fried said in a statement Monday she would bring up the Groveland Four’s case at the first Florida Cabinet meeting she attends and try to expedite a review that could lead to their posthumous pardon at a clemency board hearing.
As agriculture secretary, Fried is one of four members on the state’s clemency board, which also includes the governor, attorney general and chief financial officer.
The four men were wrongly accused of raping a white woman in the central Florida town of Groveland in 1949.
Trial set for teen accused of killing his grandmother
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida judge has set a trial date for a teenager who is accused of killing his grandmother.
News outlets report that Judge Bruce Anderson Jr. decided Monday that jury selection will begin on May 13, 2019, in the case of Logan Mott. Mott was 15 when he was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and theft of a vehicle.
Mott and his 53-year-old grandmother Kristina French had been reported missing when they didn’t pick up Mott’s father from the airport the day before Thanksgiving in 2017. French had been watching the boy while his father was out of town.
French’s body was found in a shallow grave in Mott’s backyard. Police say he stole French’s car and drove toward the Canadian border.
Mott has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
3 endangered sandhill cranes reintroduced to the wild
YULEE — Three endangered Mississippi sandhill cranes that hatched earlier this year at a Florida conservation center have been reintroduced to the wild.
White Oak Conservation officials said in a news release that the cranes were released last week at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge near Gautier, Mississippi.
Officials say only about 130 Mississippi sandhill cranes and 34 breeding pairs remain in the wild. White Oaks’ breeding and reintroduction program is designed to support the survival of this species.
The three sandhill cranes hatched in the spring. They’re offspring of a pair of cranes that came to the center in 2016 from the Audubon Species Survival Center. The program began in 1994 and since then 109 cranes have been born and reintroduced into the wild.
Florida taps Republican politician to head its schools
TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s combative former House speaker is going to become the state’s education commissioner.
The State Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to select Richard Corcoran for the job. The board took the step after Governor-elect Ron DeSantis recommended the long-time Republican politician for the position. Corcoran just wrapped up a two-year term as House speaker.
Corcoran, who is an attorney, will succeed Commissioner Pam Stewart in January. Stewart had planned to remain on the job for several more months, but changed her plans once DeSantis backed Corcoran.
While in the Florida Legislature Corcoran championed charter schools and an expansion of private-school vouchers and sharply criticized the union that represents the state’s teachers.
State officials have not yet negotiated a salary for Corcoran. Stewart is paid $276,000 a year.
Charge says man wasn’t qualified to vote in New Hampshire
CONCORD — A Florida man has been accused of voting in New Hampshire on Election Day in November 2016.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said 45-year-old Michael L. Lewis, of Miami, was indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury last week.
The indictment alleges that Lewis voted for an office or measure by casting a ballot in Hooksett, New Hampshire in 2016. It also alleges that Lewis wasn’t qualified to vote there because he wasn’t domiciled there for voting purposes.
An arraignment date hasn’t been scheduled. It wasn’t immediately if he had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.
2 children stuck by vehicle during ‘Santa Run’
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH — Authorities say two children were struck by a vehicle during a “Santa Run” on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.
Indian Harbour Beach Volunteer Fire Department officials said in a Facebook post that crash happened Sunday night as a fire truck escorted Santa Claus to the city-run event.
The children’s grandmother told Florida Today that they saw a fire truck pass and they wanted to go see it. They were struck by another vehicle as they crossed the road. The driver stopped and is cooperating with police in the investigation.
Fire officials say firefighters on the truck escorting Santa stopped to help the children, ages 11 and 8. The children were flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. Their names and conditions were not available.
Police: Florida man arrested in stabbing at Bridgewater home
BOSTON — Police say a 27-year-old Florida man who was staying at a home in Massachusetts stabbed a couple who live there.
Authorities say the stabbing happened early Monday at a home in Bridgewater. Police say Andrew Soto of Leesburg, Florida has been arrested.
Police say Soto flew to Massachusetts on Sunday and was staying at the victims’ home.
Police say he called the woman into the hallway after she woke up to go to work and began stabbing her. Police say he then stabbed her husband when he tried to intervene.
The relationship between Soto and the victims was not immediately clear.
Police say the man and woman suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
It was not immediately clear whether Soto has an attorney.
Sheriff: Dad ‘shattered’ after fatally shooting son
STUART — A sheriff says a Florida father is “absolutely shattered” after fatally shooting his 30-year-old son who’d gotten into a confrontation with his younger brother over a game of pool.
Martin County Sheriff William Synder told a news conference that Joseph Maloney got into a violent struggle early Sunday with his brother, 26-year-old James Maloney.
Synder says Maloney had his sibling in a choke hold with one arm while holding knife with the other. The incident followed a long night of violence at the home in Stuart.
Snyder says the father, John Maloney, hasn’t been charged because the shooting is considered an act of protecting his other son from great bodily harm or death.
The family told investigators Joseph Maloney had been under a great deal of stress from a 2015 DUI manslaughter case.
Coast Guardsman kills wife, son, self
HOMESTEAD — Officials say a Coast Guardsman killed his wife and their 7-year-old son and then critically wounded their 8-year-old daughter before killing himself.
Miami-Dade police and Coast Guard officials say 44-year-old Petty Officer First Class John Presnar fatally shot his 39-year-old wife Gretchen and shot their children early Sunday at their home south of Miami. He then shot himself. The children’s names were not released.
Police say an argument between Presnar and his wife escalated and her mother ran from the home. When officers arrived, they found the bodies and the wounded girl inside.
The Coast Guard says Presnar had served since 2001 as an electronics technician.
In a statement, the Coast Guard said it “is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family members.”
Arrested FIU RB Phillips not going to bowl game
MIAMI — FIU running back Shawndarrius Phillips will not accompany the team to the Bahamas Bowl this week, following his arrest on a domestic violence charge.
Phillips was arrested Dec. 12, nearly six months after the alleged incident took place.
Court records show a woman who had dated the player filed a report on June 18 with the Broward County sheriff’s office and claimed Phillips choked her. The case was disposed in August. However, records also show a second case stemming from the same incident was opened at that time and a warrant for Phillips’ arrest was issued Aug. 24.
Phillips appeared in 11 games for the Panthers, rushing for 393 yards and four touchdowns. Court records do not show if he has retained an attorney, and FIU officials have declined comment.
Coast Guard ends search for missing cruise ship passenger
MIAMI — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 26-year-old cruise ship passenger who went overboard off the Florida coast.
The Coast Guard says its helicopters, planes, and cutters covered nearly 2,100 square miles (nearly 5,440 square kilometers) during the 32 hours that crews searched for Thomas McElhany.
The Carnival Victory reported McElhany missing on Friday about 35 miles off Islamorada in the Florida Keys, launching the search.
Coast Guard Cmdr. David Aldous said in a statement that it is always a difficult decision to suspend a search.
The Coast Guard does not know McElhany’s hometown.
3 die in wrong-way crash
BOCA RATON — Three people died in a fiery wrong-way crash on a Florida highway offramp.
The Florida Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Christopher Alfeo drove his 2012 Kia Optima up an offramp in Boca Raton, crashing head on into a 2018 Hyundai Sonata driven by 57-year-old Brenda Walker.
Walker’s car burst into flames.
Alfeo, his 25-year-old passenger Amber Reif of the United Kingdom and Walker all were pronounced dead at the scene.
DeSantis picks Army reservist to lead veterans affairs
TALLAHASSEE — Incoming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has named a state representative who is a member of the Army Reserves to be his veterans’ affairs director.
Republican state Rep. Danny Burgess became Saturday the third sitting legislator DeSantis has named to his administration.
The 32-year-old represents a district north of Tampa Bay, recently winning a third term. He will have to resign.
Burgess is a captain in the Army Reserves, serving as an attorney.
DeSantis has also appointed Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz as his emergency management director and Republican Rep. Halsey Beshears to run the department of business and professional regulation. He also backed former House Speaker Richard Corcoran as his education commissioner and incoming Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nunez is also a former House member.
DeSantis replaces Rick Scott on Jan. 8.
The Associated Press
