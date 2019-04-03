SEBRING — A fight at a bar Sunday in Bowling Green led to a state corrections officer getting arrested on a DUI charge.
Polk County sheriff’s deputies were at the Bowling Green Bar — which has a mailing address of 245 U.S. 17 South, Bowling Green, but resides in Polk County — when 27-year-old Richie Evans Jr. of Wauchula pulled his SUV into the driveway of the bar, directly between two marked patrol cars with their emergency lights flashing.
A Polk County deputy asked him if he had seen the two cars with their lights on. Evans reportedly said he had and that he was going inside the bar.
At that time, the deputy smelled alcohol coming from Evans’ vehicle and saw a half empty beer bottle sitting in a cup holder, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy had Evans step out of the vehicle, at which time he appeared to be unsteady on his feet and slurring his words, the press release stated.
Evans agreed to a field sobriety test, which he failed, the press release said.
Evans then admitted to drinking at a cookout earlier in the evening and said he also went to Charlotte’s Webb Pub in Wauchula earlier that day, where he had consumed several beers.
Deputies then took Evans into custody for DUI and took him to the Polk County Jail where he declined a breathalyzer test.
“Mr. Evans was already intoxicated behind the wheel and was about to enter another bar to drink more alcohol,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Our deputies did a good job recognizing he was impaired. His arrest protected drivers on the road from encountering him.”
Judd also added, “As a Correctional Officer, Mr. Evans should have made better decisions.”
Evans was listed as a corrections officer with Avon Park Correctional Institution.
