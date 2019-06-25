SEBRING — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a nearly $91 billion state budget that includes $21.8 billion for K-12 schools, which is an increase of spending by $242 per student to a total of $7,672.
Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, a former state House speaker, said the “unified commitment” resulted in “one of the best legislative sessions in Florida’s history.”
The School Board of Highlands County Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said when the district receives additional money from the state some of it is earmarked for various categories so it all can’t be counted on to balance the district’s budget.
The exact amount of revenue won’t be known until the “required local effort” component of the property taxes is set by the state, he noted. The Legislature estimates the assessed valuation and usually it is high.
Basically, the Highlands District will be receiving an additional $2,248,289 and is getting $7,379.67 per unweighted student, Averyt said.
But the Best and Brightest program, with teacher bonuses the district will pay out, was moved into that funding category so the net new money the district will be getting totals $1,311,021.
DeSantis vetoed $131.3 million in programs and projects, including $500,000 for Lake Wales charter schools to help replace the administration building at Bok Academy charter school that was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Also, DeSantis signed an “implementing” bill that deals with numerous issues in the state budget. Part of the bill (SB 2502) requires taking steps to revamp what is known as the “District Cost Differential,” a price-level index that is supposed to help measure how much it costs to hire teachers and other school employees in different parts of the state.
But some school districts have long complained that they get shortchanged and that the state should move to a wage-level index.
The bill directs the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Democratic Research to come up with a way to calculate each district’s wage-level index and to compare that with the price-level index.
The office will be required to submit a “transition plan” to legislative leaders and DeSantis by Oct. 1.
The News-Service of Florida contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.