SEBRING — A former Lake Placid High School math teacher’s educator’s certificate has been permanently revoked by the state for inappropriate behavior with female students during the 2015-16 school year.
The Education Practices Commission filed a final order against Kenneth Oxsalida’s educator’s certificate in November.
In the commission’s administrative complaint, the material allegations states Oxsalida placed his hand on a 15-year-old female student’s leg and grabbed her buttocks with his hand.
In a separate allegation, Oxsalida engaged in inappropriate behavior with a 15-year-old female student when he discussed sex with the student on social media, grabbed the student’s buttocks with his hand, and kissed the student.
It was also alleged that Oxsalida engaged in inappropriate behavior with a 17-year-old female student when he placed his hand under the student’s shirt and bra while rubbing the student’s back, massaged the student’s shoulders and placed his hands inside the student’s pants touching her hips and moving toward her private area.
Oxsalida was arrested in May 2016 on charges of false imprisonment, lewd/lascivious behavior and child abuse. The 17-year-old victim was in Oxsalida’s algebra class, according to a report from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The School Board of Highlands County terminated Oxsalida’s employment in June 2016.
The commission’s complaint notes on or about Sept. 19, 2017 he pleaded no contest to the charges of child abuse and simple battery and adjudication was withheld.
Oxsalida was sentenced Sept. 19, 2017 to five years of community supervision for willful child abuse and one year of community supervision for simple battery.
According to the Florida Department of Corrections, he is on “probation felony” with a scheduled termination date of Sept. 18, 2023. His current location is Bartow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.