SEBRING — A second verdict is in from the state: A non-chartered county like Highlands County cannot set term limits on its county commissioners.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael got a second reply back from the Florida Attorney General’s Office recently and relayed the answer to the Board of County Commission on Tuesday. Commissioner Arlene Tuck was unfazed.
“I’ll keep working on it,” Tuck said.
Tuck first made the request early in her term as county commissioner, as part of a campaign promise she made to push for term limits, and to observe a two-term limit herself.
Carmichael sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi last winter asking if a non-charter county can impose term limits on commissioners, and if certain recent changes to the Florida Constitution affect that.
She had to wait for a reply from Attorney General Ashley Moody, Bondi’s successor.
Officials in Tallahassee told Carmichael it could take a month to a year to get a reply, especially with the “change of the guard” in the Attorney General’s Office.
The recent reply mirrors other counties’ initial opinions on the matter.
“Charter counties have powers that non-charter (counties) don’t,” Carmichael said in mid-December after conferring with other county attorneys in Florida. “The general consensus is that non-charter counties can’t do it.”
On Tuesday, Commission Chair Jim Brooks repeated an observation he made in December, that term limits already exist through the elections process.
“Voters of the county set the term limits,” Brooks said.
Voters also decide whether or not to make the county a charter county, according to Property Appraiser Raymond McIntyre.
His family has been in Florida six generations, and at 59, he’s served 31 years as property appraiser.
Just this week, he had to advise a landowner that if their land was recorded before 1921, their records would be in Arcadia, because Highlands County was formed from DeSoto County.
Prior to that, Highlands, DeSoto and other counties were part of Manatee County, he said.
All counties in Florida start as non-charter counties, McIntyre said, formed by the Florida Legislature.
It wasn’t until 1968 that the Legislature gave any county the option of becoming a charter county, which gives the local government more control over its regional affairs, McIntyre said.
Most charter counties are on the coasts or major metropolitan areas, he said: The 20 charter counties hold 75 percent of Florida’s population.
“I’ve heard (charter county status) brought up two or three times,” McIntyre said. “It’s never happened. It’s not a big advantage for a county of our size.”
The Florida County Government Guide, 2014 edition, states that any county commission board, charter or non-charter, has the power to carry on county government, including the power to adopt ordinances and resolutions to exercise those powers.
Ordinances in a non-charter county that conflict with a municipal ordinance are not effective inside that municipality.
In a charter county, the charter must specify whether the county or municipal ordinance prevails in the event of a conflict.
A review of the difference, conducted in 2015 by the Fernandina Observer, boiled it down to charter counties being allowed to pass whatever laws they want to conduct county business, so long as they don’t conflict with state law.
Meanwhile, non-charter counties can only pass the kinds of laws the state allows them to pass, the Fernandina Observer states in its 2015 article.
Put more succinctly, charter counties can have a structure of government as specified in the charter and approved by county residents, which is made to fit county needs, but non-charter counties must use a structure specified in state law, the Fernandina Observer states.
Those options could only be changed by the Florida Constitution or legislature, the article states.
Thus, charter counties can provide direct democracy to residents while non-charter counties can not, the Fernandina Observer states.
