SEBRING — State campus safety regulations have reduced the time period that parents have in the morning to drop off their children at school.
Highlands Deputy Superintendent of Schools Andrew Lethbridge said Friday the safety recommendation on manning all gates/entryways before and after school came from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.
While they are called “recommendations,” they are “expectations,” he said. There are requirements for the school district to provide coverage (staffing) 30 minutes before and after school.
“At certain locations, we are pretty strict on that already; other locations have more latitude,” Lethbridge said.
A notice from Principal Courtney Floyd to Memorial Elementary School parents relates that an Executive Order from Gov. Ron DeSantis states, “For fenced campuses, all gates should remain closed and locked unless opened for active ingress or egress. When opened for ingress and egress, every gate and building door should be staffed and never open and unattended.”
The school’s practice has always been to open the parent pick-up/drop-off gate at 6:30 a.m. so parents could access the campus with their children, according to the notice.
Due to the executive order, the school will no longer be able to provide this benefit to parents effective Monday, Sept. 9. Gates will be opened at 7 a.m. daily.
“We realize this may cause an inconvenience for families, and for this, we apologize,” Floyd stated. “Unfortunately, this change is a result of decisions beyond my control, as we do not have the staff to man gates at 6:30 a.m.”
Parents are advised not to leave their children unattended outside the perimeter fencing prior to 7 a.m., the notice states.
Highlands News-Sun asked Lethbridge if the shorter drop-off period in the morning would lead to traffic congestion.
Traffic can always be an issue, but he has not heard of traffic being heavier specifically because of the shorter morning drop-off window, Lethbridge said. Usually the afternoon parent pick-up is more of an issue with traffic backup.
In the morning, the parent drives around and drops their child off, but as it gets closer to the bell ringing, sometimes many families are arriving at the same time, he said.
Lethbridge believes having 30 minutes to drop off children prior to the bell is an adequate amount of time.
