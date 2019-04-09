SEBRING — The Florida Department of Education announced another opportunity for education stakeholders to submit input for the standards review process with Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran making a strong statement on eliminating the Common Core standards.
The new survey enables respondents to provide feedback on each existing standard individually at floridastandardsreview.org. Floridians will still have the opportunity to submit general comments through the original survey link at fldoe.org/standardsreview.
Corcoran said, “We have long decried the endless issues associated with Common Core, and we are taking action to eliminate every last shred of it from Florida’s academic standards. That’s why we deployed this specific, detailed survey tool that we’ll use to make student-focused changes.”
The FDOE notes, in February, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-32 to ensure Florida has the best academic standards in the nation by eliminating Common Core and paving the way for Florida students to receive a world-class education to prepare them for jobs of the future.
This mandate directs Corcoran to comprehensively review the academic standards for Florida’s kindergarten through grade 12 students and provide recommended revisions to the governor by Jan. 1, 2020.
This review process is believed to be the first time that any state has had the ability to collect and instantly analyze widespread public opinion on the education standards that drive the K-12 public school curriculum, according to the FDOE.
The current Florida Standards are based on the Common Core standards.
At a March 2015 School Board meeting, then assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction Brenda Longshore called the teachers’ assessment of the new standards “troubling.”
Many teachers in Highlands County believed the Common Core Standards would not prepare students for careers or college, according to a survey of district educators.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Monday the standards are a list of skills and knowledge that an individual should be able to master by a specific amount of time.
Anytime you get experts together in specific fields, such as math, their opinions vary as what the standards should be for any specific age, he said.
With Common Core, different people had varying opinions on it, which is not surprising, Lethbridge said.
“Whatever standards we end up moving forward with, there will be varying opinions on those standards,” he said.
The number of states using Common Core Standards peaked about five years ago at 46, but some states have revised or scaled back their use of the curriculum standard with about 35 currently among the Common Core ranks.
At floridastandardsreview.org, stakeholders have the ability to seamlessly review each of Florida’s current Mathematics and English Language Arts standards by grade level, with additional content area standards forthcoming for review.
For each subject and grade level, respondents are asked to state whether they would keep the standards as is, revise the current standard or eliminate the standards entirely and provide a rationale for their selection.
The department will use the recommendations submitted through this process to develop new proposed standards before holding public hearings this fall and preparing the final standards to be submitted to DeSantis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Soliciting public input on this sort of thing opens the floodgates. I'm guessing much input will come from religious groups that abhor the idea that such factual topics as evolution are taught and rather kids should be brainwashed in that everything springs from the whim of an imaginary phantasm. May the parade of nonsense now commence!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.