SEBRING — The Florida Department of Education is seeking input on the proposed changes in the academic standards for students in the state’s middle and high schools.
In February, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-32 directing Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to comprehensively review the academic standards for Florida’s kindergarten through grade 12 students and provide recommended revisions to the governor by Jan. 1, 2020.
The public and educators can weigh in on the standards by going online to floridastandardsreview.org.
The proposed new curriculum standards for middle and high school English language arts and math are available for review.
For each academic standard, the reviewer has four options to select from: eliminate standard, revise standard, move standard, and no change needed. Participants can also voice their opinion in a comment box.
The FDOE issued a report Monday on the level activity by those who registered online to submit reviews.
The report shows that 1,751 have registered to start a review. Thus far, 954 users have submitted a review.
There have been 1,847 grade level/strand review forms submitted.
The number of math reviews submitted total 20,594 and the number of English language arts reviews submitted total 42,946.
Educators, parents, students, community members and others will have a chance to weigh in on that standard and more.
The timeline for the math and ELA review shows the following for June: update proposed 9-12 standards based on input; collect stakeholder input on proposed 6-8 standards; and hold K-5 standards review by experts.
In February, DeSantis said, “I have heard parents from across the state loud and clear and they all agree that it is time to finally end Common Core. We are taking action through this executive order to ensure that Florida has the best academic standards in the nation and eliminating Common Core from our schools, as well as reaffirming my commitment to prepare our students for the real world through an increased focus on civic education.”
