SEBRING — A state teachers union representative advised The School Board of Highlands County to make a concerted effort to support the Senate budget, which will boost funding that can help in attracting and retaining quality teachers.
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Florida Education Association (state teachers union) area representative Jim Demchak said the Senate’s proposed budget provides a 10% increase in per-student funding, which will make a real difference in the funding for Highlands County.
The state will be short 10,000 teachers for the next school year, he said. Nobody is tracking how many students have had substitute teachers for two, three or four years in a row. It is a major concern.
The House school budget is much lower than the Senate’s, Demchak said. Last year there was a great difference between the House and Senate budgets, and the House budget won and only provided an increase of 47 cents per student.
“If the house wins over again this year, you are going to be looking at trouble raising salaries to attract quality teachers or keeping teachers,” he said.
Charlotte County has already settled their teachers union contract for next year with a starting teacher’s salary of $45,000, Demchak said.
“You are not going to lose people from here to Charlotte County, but for somebody coming into Florida who has a choice of which county they should go to, a $6,000 swing is a major thing,” he said, referring to the higher starting salary in Charlotte compared to Highlands.
Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, may be a swing vote for the district, Demchak said. He recommended contacting Albritton, by email, text or phone call, to ask the legislator to support the Senate budget because the 10% increase would make a big difference in Highlands County.
There is a statewide petition with 40,000-plus signatures seeking the full 10% increase in funding for each student, he said.
“I ask you to get on board, get on Sen. Albritton and let’s make this a grassroots coalition of all the stakeholders for our kids,” Demchak said.
The subject of teacher recruitment and retention came up during the discussion on the proposed new director of safety and security.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said she is “struggling” with Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge overseeing the Human Resources Department while doing his duties as deputy superintendent.
There should be a review at the manager position in Human Resources and adding monies there to help in recruitment and retention, she said.
”My granddaughter is going through her third teacher in one subject this year,” Howerton said. “We are struggling in our recruitment and retention.”
