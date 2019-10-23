By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The Florida Education Association (FEA) officers and staff hit the road Monday for a statewide, five-week bus tour for public education.
The FEA (state teachers union) announced it is campaigning for students, public schools and teachers.
In coordination with local unions, the Fund Our Future bus tour will make about 50 stops at events and schools from Pensacola to the Florida Keys. The first stop was on Monday in the Panhandle. The tour comes to a close on Nov. 23 in Orlando.
Unless it revises its route, the FEA bus tour will not be stopping in Highlands County. The closest stops are in DeSoto County at Nocatee Elementary School on Nov. 5 and at the Okeechobee Transportation Workers Meet & Greet on Nov. 13.
To the north, the closest stop is at the Polk Educational Summit and Community Conversation in Winter Haven on Nov. 21.
To the south, the closest stop is at the Immokalee Reading Event and Book Giveaway at Village Oaks Elementary School on Nov. 4.
The FEA is focusing on the following key points:
• Florida began the 2019-2020 school year with more than 3,500 teacher vacancies. More than 300,000 students started the school year without a full-time, certified teacher in the classroom.
•Florida ranks 46th in the nation in teacher pay — more than $12,000 behind the national average.
• Florida ranks 43rd in the nation in per-student expenditures.
• Florida has nearly 50,000 education staff professionals who earn a wage below the national poverty level for a family of four.
• Florida spends half the national average on funding per full-time university student.
The stakes are very high, according to the FEA. They say they are fighting for improved funding for public schools so that students have the high quality support they need to succeed. The FEA also wants an end to the high stakes testing of students, keeping class sizes small and making sure every child has certified teacher in their classroom.
The FEA hopes see a good turnout during its stops across the state and speak with as many public education supporters as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.