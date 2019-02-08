SEBRING — State Attorney Brian Haas held a press conference Friday afternoon and announced his office's plans to seek the death penalty against Zephen Xaver.
Xaver has been formally charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of five women at SunTrust bank on Jan. 23.
He is set to be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 25.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
