AVON PARK — Anyone visiting or driving by the VFW Post 9853 at the corner of State Road 64 and Olivia Drive will notice some new additions to the area around the flagpole.
Three statues — a police officer, a soldier and a firefighter — stand facing SR 64, positioned under the American flag. Standing in front of these first responders are two eagles. Together, these five statues commemorate first responders in Highlands County but also around the country.
“He came to the city with them but the city turned them down,” said Mike Orlando, quartermaster at the Post.
The “he” that Orlando refers to is Avon Park resident and Highlands County native Hughston Foy Hall. Three years ago, Hall had the idea of placing the officer, the fireman and the soldier, along with two eagle statues and a lion statue down Main Street Avon Park on The Mall. One proposed location had them arranged in the space that now occupies the War Dog Memorial, in front of the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center.
Hall purchased the statues himself and wanted to donate them to the City of Avon Park. He presented the idea to the city council three times and each time they passed. He even tried pitching them as part of the city’s beautification project. Ultimately, they said no.
“Someone will take these statues,” Hall said.
Hall began thinking of where else the statues could find a home, somewhere his theme for first responders wouldn’t feel out of place. He considered the American Legion, VFW and the National Guard Armory on U.S. 27 in Avon Park. He went to the VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park first.
“I went to the VFW first, and the commander accepted them all immediately,” he said. Once Cmdr. Jim Bass said that his Post would take the statues, Hall also donated a new flag to fly above them.
“They’re real nice,” Bass said. “Anybody can come down and see them and take pictures.”
Bass said lights are installed that shine on all the statues, making them visible at night. Plans are also in the works to install a plaque with the statues commemorating first responders and thanking Hall for donating the pieces.
“I express my thanks to Jim Bass for his insight and accepting these statues,” Hall said.
The statues of the three figures were purchased by Hall from Robbins Nursery in Sebring. He acquired the two eagles from Lee’s Concrete Studio in Lake Placid.
“He’s an older man who doesn’t do business before 11,” Hall said. The statue maker sells his wares from his home south of Lake Placid on U.S. 27, across from the Ramada by Wyndham and the Moose Lodge.
The “Commemoration of First Responders” can be seen in front of the VFW Post 9853, at 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park.
