SEBRING — Jason Charles Indelicato, 27, of Sebring, tried to elude Highlands County sheriff’s deputies in an allegedly stolen car Wednesday morning. He was caught and is now facing charges of fleeing law enforcement officers with lights and sirens activated, knowingly driving with a suspended license and vehicular theft, grand theft.
According to an arrest report, the Tactical Crime Unit, or TAC, learned Indelicato was driving a stolen 2019 Hyundai. The Criminal Investigations Division also informed TAC that Indelicato also had a warrant out for his arrest for grand theft of a different car.
The TAC units learned of an address the suspect was supposed to be at and set up observation of a house on Dove Avenue.
The report states during the surveillance, the suspect was spotted driving eastbound on Dove Avenue and turning south onto Heron Avenue. The TAC unit member said he intercepted the stolen Hyundai at the intersection of Whatley Boulevard and Heron Avenue.
The deputy wrote he could clearly see Indelicato driving the car as it turned in front of him. After confirming the license plate number belonged to the stolen Hyundai, he tried to pull Indelicato over with lights and sirens activated.
Indelicato tried to flee and committed several traffic violations while doing so, according to the report. After about three miles the chase was canceled by the watch commander. The surveillance of the home continued and some four hours later, Indelicato was seen leaving the home. He was then taken into custody.
Indelicato was given traffic citations and ordered to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 6.
