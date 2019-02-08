AVON PARK — Beachfront Community Outreach Inc., in its ongoing efforts to stop local gun violence, is hosting a candlelight vigil for those who have been lost to gun violence in the Avon Park and Sebring communities.
The event will be at 5:30 p.m. today at the Castle on Delaney restaurant, on the corner of East Hal McRae Boulevard and South Delaney Avenue.
“We want to start the healing process. Light the candles for those lives lost,” Arnold Wilson of the BCO said. The national color for the Stop the Gun Violence movement is orange so they are asking everyone who attends to wear orange.
Wilson noted the long history of violence and retaliations between the black communities in Avon Park and Sebring.
“The gun violence alone has eroded the black business fabric in our community,” he said. Most businesses have been affected with shots fired in one community followed by retaliation in the other community.
“For over 50 years these things have been eroding our community,” Wilson said. Now the gun violence has moved from the Southside out to businesses on U.S. 27, Main Street and State Road 64 in Avon Park and to Sebring with the five women who were killed two weeks ago at SunTrust bank.
Beachfront Community Outreach Inc. has hosted two roundtable events, which led to many positive things such as the COPS Grant that added four minority deputies who were assigned to Avon Park, he said.
“The COPS Grant that Highlands County received has made a deterrent in the violence in our Southside area, but now it has moved out,” Wilson said.
Community leaders and representatives from the NAACP will be at the vigil, Wilson said. He wants to give out information and get a list of people who want to be involved with the Stop the Gun Violence effort.
After this event, Wilson is looking to have another roundtable discussion, at a neutral site with community leaders from Avon Park and Sebring, that will hopefully bring some strategies to curtail local gun violence.
