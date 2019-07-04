SEBRING — Sgt. Kevin Brown, formerly active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps, loves storytime with his children, so much so his wife, Vikki Brown of Avon Park Public Library, enlisted him.
He read children’s books Wednesday, in honor of Independence Day, to intently listening children at 11:30 a.m. at Sebring Public Library and at 3 p.m. at Avon Park Public Library.
Kevin Brown said his wife checks out and brings home new books, whenever the library gets them, and he reads them to their children. One of the children — 9-year-old Kevin J., or “K.J.” — joined his father at both events in a replica of his father’s own “Dress Blues.”
Their other child is 5-year-old LilyAnne, Vikki Brown said. They both love storytime at home with their dad.
Not long ago, with the approach of the July 4th weekend, Vikki Brown was looking for some way of doing something patriotic.
“It dawned on me that I have someone at home,” Vikki Brown said.
Kevin Brown remembers her saying, “I’ve got resources. I’m going to use them.”
One of the children from Sebring’s reading asked Kevin Brown where he’s been deployed. During his four years with the USMC — 2007-2011 — he did a tour in Iraq from 2008-2009.
“I got to play in the sand,” he said.
Kevin Brown said he and his wife are currently reading the “Series of Unfortunate Events” series by Lemony Snicket to their kids at home.
Lemony Snicket made it onto the reading list on Wednesday with “Swarm of Bees,” illustrated by Rilla Alexander.
Kevin Brown’s booming voice lent power to the story of an angry swarm of bees buzzing around several people and not being sure who they would sting, even when they see a little boy throwing tomatoes at people.
Eventually, the beekeeper caught the swarm in a bag and let them calm down, with a moral that while it can feel good to be angry, it can feel better to stop.
“Now it is time to clean up the tomatoes,” he read as he finished the book.
Other titles included “The Book Hog,” about a pig that loves to keep books, but can’t read until an elephant librarian offers to read to him and teach him how to read.
Another — Kevin Brown’s favorite of the bunch — was “Because,” by Mo Willems and Amber Ren. The book tells how creative or giving actions on the part of one person leads to many others being creative or giving.
It starts with music by “Ludwig,” likely composer Ludwig van Beethoven, inspiring musical composition by “Franz,” most likely Franz Liszt, one of his contemporaries.
From there the causality story takes children on a journey to how the music caused a performance to take place, and because one girl’s uncle was sick, her aunt took her to see the concert instead, and the niece grew up to be a composer.
His kids’ favorite, he said, was the last book in the reading: “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates.”
It follows the tale of Penelope Rex, a dinosaur on her first day at school who can’t help eating her classmates, “because humans are so delicious.”
After that, she sees that no one wants to be her friend. This makes her sad, though she still struggles with eating classmates until the classroom goldfish bites her finger.
“Once she found out what it was like to be someone’s snack, she stopped eating classmates,” Brown read.
From then on, Penelope Rex stopped eating classmates and started making friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.