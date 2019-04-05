SEBRING — Sebring High School junior Dhruv Manik visited the Sebring Boys & Girls Club Wednesday afternoon to donate pickleball equipment and a check from a charity tournament he organized.
Manik organized a pickleball tournament with people in the community participating from Sun ‘n Lake, Tanglewood, Highlands Ridge and a few from Lakeland.
“We have a pretty big pickleball community in this area of Highlands County and the surrounding counties,” Manik said. “So once they heard about the tournament they were very willing to play.”
They were not only willing to play, but also support the effort to help the Boys & Girls Club.
The charity pickleball tournament, called “Dink Into Spring,” was held March 2 at the Sun ‘n Lake Racquet Club. The competition featured 29 mixed doubles teams, with players ranging in age from 7 to 81.
The tournament raised more than $4,100, Manik said. The check he presented Wednesday was for $3,500 and the Boys & Girls Club received $600 directly from sponsors of the tournament.
Manik, who is in the International Baccalaureate program at Sebring High School, created the tournament for his CAS (Creativity, Action, Service) IB project.
Sebring Boys & Girls Club Site Director Arzinia Jacobs said, “This means so much I can’t put it in words. It is very, very awesome that this young man took the time to arrange a fundraiser to help us provide the services to the kids.”
The club serves about 75 on a day-to-day basis including about 65 in grades one through five and about a dozen in the teen program, she said.
