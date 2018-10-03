SEBRING — Students have many options toward a career after high school and they had an chance to learn about those possibilities at the annual College Night, which was held Monday evening in the Smith Center at Sebring High School.
The School Board of Highlands County’s Secondary Curriculum Department presents the event, which brings many college, university and military representatives to provide information and answer questions for students from the district’s three high schools.
Lake Placid High senior Constance Chandler is planning to enter the military, but has not yet decided which branch of service.
Her mother, Martha, noted Lake Placid High has an Army Junior ROTC program, “but, she is not really sure which one she wants to go into from there. I have family in the Navy, I have family in the Army and family in the Marines.”
Dressed as a chef, Gus Griffith represented the North Miami campus of Johnson & Wales University, College of Culinary Arts.
It is a business/hospitality school with culinary being one of its largest programs, he explained. “We just diversified our major into culinary science where students can branch out into product development looking into the science behind the food.”
The university also has campuses in Charlotte, North Carolina; Denver, Colorado and its largest, which has been operating for more than 100 years, in Providence, Rhode Island.
Michael Krueger, from the University of West Florida, said the public university in Pensacola ranks in the top three among the state’s universities with 90 undergraduate degree programs.
He noted the university’s start-up program for its Division II football team, which is offering athletic scholarships.
Alan Kent, a retired Sebring High teacher, has been representing the U.S. Naval Academy for many years at College Night. He only missed two since 1982, when his wife was giving birth and another time due to a tropical storm.
The U.S. Naval Academy is a four-year university with “very, very high standards to get in,” he said.
Kent did not attend the U.S. Naval Academy, but served five years of active duty in the Navy follow by 17 and one-half years in the Naval Reserves.
Sebring High Principal Kim Ervin said she heard students talking about College Night throughout the day and their plans to attend.
Sebring High had its college night on Sept. 24, which included breakout sessions, she said. Students are getting assistance this week with their college applications.
“It’s is an exciting week all the way around,” Ervin said.
