LAKE PLACID — Keith Goodson’s artwork can be seen all over the Town of Murals. He has painted 27 of the murals himself and has had a hand in touching up and refreshing just about all of them.
Goodson is currently painting a large mural for the Mural Society on the Lake Placid Memorial Library. That’s where Lake Placid Middle School art teacher Shannon Cummings saw Goodson on his scaffolding painting and she pulled over to meet him. She asked Goodson if he would teach her class for an hour if they walked over for a field trip. Goodson eagerly agreed.
Just under a dozen students gathered around Goodson and his table of paints Friday eager to learn from a real, live artist. The muralist started by introducing himself and telling them about a his history as an artist.
He explained different types of paint mediums and told them he works in acrylics. The paints he uses were designed to be resistant to heat and ultraviolet rays of the sun in Florida. Goodson helped to develop the paint and he says the colors are truer than oils, which can turn muddy.
“Seeing pictures of art on a Smartboard is an academic experience,” Cummings said. “It’s not always exciting. However, actually hearing from the artists themselves, whether through written words or verbally, it transforms the academic experience into a personal one.”
Cummings said the experiences the students learn and retain the most are from being inspired.
Goodson walked the young people through the business side of making a mural from being commissioned, to an artist rendering, mural society approval to the unfortunate necessity of raising funds.
“Artists would love to paint out of the goodness of their hearts,” Goodson said. “But I have to feed my family too.”
A talk about brushes and mixing paint colors and tones took place.
“Your brushes are an extension of your hands,” he said. “Buy good ones and figure out what they do. Buy some acrylics and cheap canvases and get to work.”
Goodson let the teens get their hands dirty, literally, by mixing paint for the dress of a little girl in the painting. The kids nervously approached the mural “canvas” as he invited them to paint on it. He made references to Bob Ross’ “no mistakes, just happy accidents.” The age gap was apparent.
Rebecca Peitz took up the brush and began to paint the young girl’s dress on the wall. Goodson fielded questions from the kids. One young lady asked about technique for an effect she was trying to achieve. The students learned his favorite color is blue.
Another asked how long the murals took him. Goodson answered that it usually takes a month but could take longer, like the cow herds he did on the wall of the old Winn Dixie.
“There were about 52 cows in that,” Goodson joked. “That’s when I became a vegetarian.”
Joking aside, Goodson said he loves to teach the younger generation arts such as murals.
“It’s important to teach a forgotten art,” he said. “Murals have been around since people were painting cave walls. It’s important to teach them to use their talent, not just to learn skills to use digital technology.
“I have seen some really talented people get outdone by people who had really good skills on the computer,” he said.
Cummings thought the experience was wonderful for her students.
“Keith has been incredibly gracious and I can’t thank him enough for the experience and offering this for my students,” Cummings said.
