SEBRING — The second meat goat exhibition took place Wednesday night at the 2019 Highlands County Fair. A field of 11 FFA and 4-H students presented their goats to livestock judge Dallas Locke for a chance at a blue ribbon.
Goats became the new “kids” on the block at last year’s fair. Before that it was all about steers, swine, and smaller animals. But, after a successful show in 2018, goats are now a recognized category in the junior livestock portion of the fair.
The goats are divided into classes by weight. This year weights ranged from 78 pounds to 147 pounds. The students are assigned to a junior, intermediate, or senior ranking. Each student was also judged on showmanship.
Certain requirements had to be met, such as keeping a record book over the past year concerning feedings, medications, and other pertinent information about raising the animal.
On Class 1, Cooper McWaters (FFA) was the first participant to enter the judge’s ring. He raised his goat, Willy, on his parent’s mini ranch alongside their cattle and pigs. It was his first time displaying his goat.
McWaters attends Sebring Middle School and has cared for Willy, who weighed 78 pounds, since the goat was four months old. Locke awarded McWaters the first-place blue ribbon in his class. At the end of the show, Locke chose Willy as the Grand Champion of the event.
Bailey Engler (FFA) edged out the other entries in Class 2 with her 99-pound buck goat. The Class 3 winner was Chloe LeBlanc (FFA) with a 106-pound animal. Finally, in Class 4, Bailee Cruse (FFA) beat out her sister, Shelby (4-H), to take a blue ribbon for her 147-pound goat.
During the event, Locke shared with the audience the qualities of each animal and the reasons for his choices. Locke is an agricultural teacher and FFA advisor at Chiefland High School, near Gainesville.
Once the awards were announced, the “Showmanship” ribbons were presented. The junior chosen was Shelby Cruse. The intermediate was Brooke Moon, while Aubrey Lanier took first place in the senior category. The 2019 overall award will be announced at the annual Livestock banquet.
Other participants were: Emily Bible (FFA); Clayton Vance (4-H), reserve grand champion; Chelsea LeBlanc (FFA), third place, Class 2; and Ray Malakiah (FFA), second place, Class 2.
