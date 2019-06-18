SEBRING — Even though it has felt like it has been here for quite some time, summer is coming. And the annual July 4th celebrations are coming with it.
Plans for July 4th are underway across Highlands County, including Avon Park, Sebring, Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring and Lake Placid. Officials said multiple events are coming available across the board.
Sun ‘n Lake will have its Independence Day celebration at the Island View Restaurant, 35468 Tee Time Circle, from 5-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Hosted by the Jaycees, this celebration will include a patriotic slide, an X-factor inflatable course, and family games. Admission is $3 for ages 2 and up, according to the Sebring Chamber of Commerce website.
At the Lake June Ball fields, Lake Placid officials said they will conduct the town’s annual July 4th fireworks at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4. This event is also hosted by the Jaycees and admission and parking are both free. One official said she does have some good advice for all prospective attendees.
“It’s always a great event over Lake June,” Eileen May, executive director for the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. “People should make sure to bring a chair.”
May also said monetary donations for the fireworks event can be dropped off at the chamber of commerce, 18 N. Oak Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday until July 3. She said the Jaycees are currently trying to reach an annual funding goal of nearly $11,000 — a goal that officials said is meant to offset recent recreational budget cuts.
“Donations will play a vital part,” according to the chamber’s online events calendar.
Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce officials said the Sebring fireworks celebration will be at City Pier Beach at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce said the city’s 2019 Fireworks, Food and Fun event will be at Thursday, July 4 at Donaldson Park.
May said she personally looks forward to one particular aspect of the July 4th fireworks. She said she enjoys it every year.
“I like the finale,” she said.
For more information about fireworks and area July 4th events, residents should contact Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce at 863-385-8448; Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce at 863-465-4331 or the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce at 863-453-3350. Each organization also has information available online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.