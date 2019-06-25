SEBRING — Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials stressed the importance of summer fire safety highlighting preventive and precautionary measures as the Fourth of July holiday nears and Florida residents and visitors enjoy the outdoors.
State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, and Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Jared Moskowitz, joined DeSantis on Monday in urging residents and visitors to practice fire safety as dangerous fire conditions are possible throughout Florida this summer.
In Highlands County, Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said when grilling outdoors the grill should be at least 15 feet away from the house and make sure there is no brush or flammable objects under the grill or in the area.
“We have seen a lot of fires over the years where people try to grill right up against the house and there is a flare up that ends up catching wood trim or vinyl siding or even just normal combustible chairs or things that they have sitting there because they are just too close to the house,” he said.
With open burning, “We have been actively discouraging people from open burning, but however in the last two-and-half to three weeks we have had about 8 inches of rain so it has really eased that concern,” Bashoor said. But, there was a five-acre brush fire Sunday. It wasn’t due to open burning, but the brush is still susceptible to burn.
Concerning fireworks, “We encourage people to go to a professional show as opposed to doing their own,” he said. “We know they are legal here, but ultimately the professional shows are monitored and they are licensed shows and we just encourage people to go there instead of buying their own.”
In his career, Bashoor said, he has seen a lot of injuries caused by people mishandling fireworks.
In the statewide press release, DeSantis said, “Especially as we near the Fourth of July holiday and families plan summer festivities, it is imperative that all Floridians practice good fire safety tips and make a plan to protect their families and homes. Every family must also be prepared for the threat of wildfires. Hurricanes in recent years have left serious amounts of debris across our state and we must all remain vigilant to protect our communities.”
Patronis said, “Fire hazards in Florida are real, and we must work together to protect our communities from fire-related tragedies. Always remember to practice caution when grilling as you celebrate summer holidays like the Fourth of July.”
Fried said, “With parts of our state having faced a wildfire threat 10 times greater than normal from Hurricane Michael’s fallen timber, I encourage all Floridians to maintain vigilance and follow directives from state agencies like the Florida Forest Service.”
Moskowitz said, “With the Fourth of July right around the corner, I urge everyone statewide to use caution when handling flammable materials, follow fire safety tips throughout this summer and year-round, and please pay attention to any burn bans that may be in effect in your region.”
All Floridians are encouraged to practice fire safety and to have a plan for their homes and businesses to prevent potentially hazardous wildfires. Here are some tips for creating a disaster plan in case of a fire emergency.
During the Fourth of July and other holidays, practice fire safety when using fireworks, and gas or charcoal grills:
• Make sure the use of any fireworks is supervised by an adult.
• Always have fireworks directed in the air and not pointed at the ground, trees or other people.
• When using fireworks, make sure to have a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.
• Avoid setting off large groups of fireworks simultaneously as this can start a fire.
