SEBRING — More students were in class this summer in three Highlands District schools to get extra help with their studies in preparation for the 2019-20 school year.
The summer third-grade reading camps continued this summer as usual with a focus on students who have been struggling with their reading and language skills.
But, along with the third-graders and students in the summer migrant program, Sun ‘N Lake, Woodlawn and Lake Placid elementary schools had a month of summer classes for kindergarten, first and second-grade students who needed extra help.
At the end of the 2017-18 school year several parents asked if there was something their kids could do over the summer, said Anne Lindsay, Highlands assistant superintendent of elementary programs.
But, it was too late to organize a structured program for the younger elementary students for the summer 2018.
“That was one of our first objectives for this summer,” Lindsay said. “So we were able to plan at the beginning of last year to provide this opportunity for students, because our goal is we want to reduce the number of students that at the end of third-grade still have reading deficiencies.”
The district wants everyone to be successful on the third-grade Florida Standards Assessment English language arts exam, she said.
Federal funding was used by the district to support a summer program for kindergarten through second-grade students who have been identified to attend a month-long program, which ended Friday, to solidify their literacy skills, Lindsay said.
“We have had one of the largest summer school programs for elementary that we ever had because in the past we only targeted the third-grade students who needed to pass the FAS,” Lindsay said. “But, this summer we were able to work with probably about 500 additional students in grades K through two in the district to work on those early literacy skills.
“So when they start next school year our objective is that when we do that first diagnostic we have more of the students who are at higher levels of literacy development.”
It was a voluntary program, but Lindsay said she was very pleased with the parent support with very few who said their child would not be going to the summer classes.
The third-grade reading camps had about 130 students among the three campuses.
“Our whole objective is to keep students on track to promote and graduate on time,” Lindsay said.
The district is planning to add third-grade to the month-long summer school in addition to the five-week third-grade reading camp, she said.
Woodlawn Elementary Principal Jon Spencer said the third-grade FSA English language arts scores came out about an hour after the last day of school so it was used as a determining factor in recommending students for the third-grade reading camps.
Along with the third-graders, he noted that Woodlawn Elementary has students from the voluntary prekindergarten program through second-grade. Also, the migrant summer school program, which is kindergarten through fifth-grade.
“Half our campus is being used this year; it’s busy,” with roughly 200 students, Spencer said.
“The whole idea behind the K-2 summer school is just to firm up the foundation so they have a strong foundation going into the new school year,” he said. “We were glad to have it.”
