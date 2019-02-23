SEBRING — Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District failed to take water samples to test for nitrate and nitrite during 2018.
However, the district did test for these contaminants in January 2019, and the sample was deemed safe for drinking; no problems with nitrate or nitrite levels were indicated.
Tanya Cannady, general manager of Sun ‘n Lake, told the Highlands News-Sun that she had received incorrect information regarding the water samples.
Flowers Chemical Laboratories Inc. never billed the district for collecting water samples to monitor for the contaminants nitrate and nitrite in 2018, Cannady said.
The error regarding the collection of water samples was made by Sun ‘n Lake, not Flowers Chemical Laboratories.
An employee of the district failed to submit the testing for 2018, Cannady said.
“I have apologized to Flowers Chemicals Laboratories Inc.,” Cannady said. She had previously stated that a driver from Flowers had picked up the sample on Oct. 13 and billed the district accordingly. However, she later learned that her statements were in error. Therefore, she apologized to Flowers Chemical Laboratories.
Flowers Chemical Laboratories issued a statement to Sun ‘n Lake in regards to the incident. “No sample was collected by FCL courier from your location on Oct. 13, 2018 for any testing. No invoice was issued for the sample in question.
“FCL’s billing can only be produced by a sample analysis that was reported,” FCL Laboratories stated. “The reason this result was not reported to FDEP [Florida Department of Environmental Protection] in 2018 is because your staff never collected it, and it was never given to FCL staff.
“In fact, October 13, 2018 was a Saturday and your plant was not open,” FCL stated. “FCL only picks up samples from your site on Wednesdays.”
“I am in agreement with the statement from Flowers,” Cannady said.
