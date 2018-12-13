SEBRING — The students of Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School showed their Christmas spirit with a canned goods drive that included the district office of the School Board of Highlands County.
The students provided the district office with grocery bags for the collected goods, with colorful charitable slogans. The bags are getting filled up with items in front of the School Board’s meeting desk.
Retired principal Dan Johnson, dressed as Santa, said for many years during the holiday season, all the schools in the Avon Park area have been collecting canned goods for the needy.
Each year they collect from 6,000 to 8,000 food items that goes to various support organizations, he said.
“This year we have a new group who is asking for help called ‘Hands for the Homeless,’” Johnson said. “It is definitely a wonderful thing that the school is doing to provide people who are in deep, deep trouble.”
Sun ‘n Lake Elementary has collected quite a few cans, he said.
He recognized Sun ‘n Lake Elementary resource teacher Whitney McGee as the staff member who spearheads the collection at the school, and Assistant Principal Cheryl Vermilye as the driving force to collect a lot of cans.
“I am so proud of our school system; I am so proud of our schools in Avon Park. They are providing a real need this time of the year,” he said.
Also, the Sun ‘n Lake Chorus, comprised of fourth- and fifth-graders, sang “Share Your Goodwill” for their presentation of the Character Word of the Month, which is “Charity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.