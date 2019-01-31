SEBRING — The Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District recently held a training class to help employees learn active shooter survival skills. The training was held a day prior to the tragic SunTrust shooting on Jan. 23.
Facilities and Security Director Mike Hurley organized the training event with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office in December. An employee from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office completed the training.
“We were already moving towards the direction of improving safety before the shooting incident occurred,” General Manager Tanya Cannady said.
“The tragedy is disturbing all the way around,” Cannady said. The employees at SNL were grieved by the incident. They want to protect people in the district, she said.
“Sun ‘n Lake is coming up with an internal safety plan for our district,” she said. “We, as a district, are being proactive to address the situation.” The district will be implementing changes to front office security and coming up with a strategy to address various safety concerns.
The training focused on district office staff because “those are the ladies who would be in contact with the person as they come in the door,” Cannady said.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Prevention Practitioner Nell Hays said, “Businesses can contact me at 863-402-7369 about training. I do security surveys, and I also do training on personal safety and active shooter survival skills.
“If I’m not available, there are a few people in the department trained to do that [type of training],” Hays said.
Scott Dressel, the Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer said, “We did trainings for churches last year. Businesses need to look at not only training their employees, but also how their establishments are set up. Nell Hays offers business security surveys free of charge.
“As for preparing their employees, there are many online resources that can be used for education,” Dressel said. “The new theory is ‘Avoid, Barricade and Counter,’ which is basically the run, hide and fight that has been used for years. If you can safely get away, then run and avoid the shooter.
“If you can’t, then you need to barricade inside a safe space and use every available means, such as piling furniture in front of the door, to make it to where the shooter can’t get in,” he said. “If all else fails, counter, and that means fight back using any means available.”
